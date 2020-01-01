Kaizer Chiefs coach Hunt throwing youngsters under the bus - Orlando Pirates legend Vilakazi

The Buccaneers great is not an admirer of the way the Amakhosi coach is conducting his business, saying it brings hopelessness at Naturena

Former midfielder Benedict Vilakazi has condemned coach Gavin Hunt for fielding what he views as inexperienced players in the Soweto derby.

Following Chiefs’ 3-0 loss to Pirates in Saturday’s MTN8 semi-final, first leg showdown, Vilakazi is convinced that Amakhosi will not overturn that result when they host their traditional rivals next Sunday.

In the defeat at Orlando Stadium, Hunt started Njabulo Blom and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and then introduced Lebogang Lesako, 17-year-old Keletso Sifama and Happy Mashiane as second-half substitutes.

More teams

But Vilakazi feels that they were ill-timed decisions by the Chiefs tactician.

“When things are tough, he [Hunt] is bringing in these boys. Don’t throw these boys under the bus,” Vilakazi told iDiskiTV.

“You see the way Pirates were playing, they were getting everything right; the attacking, the speed, the passing, the controlling of the game. And then you throw in those boys in such a game. You are killing those boys.

“These boys lack game time. Gavin Hunt’s timing to play these youngsters is wrong. The likes of Mashiane, you can’t do that. Either you want to destroy the boy if you do this because you have experienced players who have been there.

"That means you are not playing the experienced players because they are not giving the team anything.”

Seasoned campaigners like Willard Katsande and Eric Mathoho remained on the bench as Chiefs struggled at the back.

Sifama, Mashiane and Lesako did not play in a league match against four days earlier and Vilakazi feels that it was wrong for Hunt to then select them in for the derby.

“But now, don’t throw these youngsters under the bus because there are games that you can bring them in,” said Vilakazi.

“Why didn’t he play them against Chippa United? You give them a chance against Chippa and let them gain confidence. Sifama and Lesako were not playing and he threw them into the derby, MTN8 Wafa Wafa, you are killing these boys.

“I am not sure if he is saying ‘I tried to give these boys a chance, we still have the second leg.’ For me that would be an excuse. We are not sure if he will play them in the next game.”

For Chiefs to progress to the final, they now need to beat Pirates by a convincing margin in the return leg set for FNB Stadium.

Vilakazi is convinced that it is “impossible” for Chiefs to stage a successful comeback.

“Let’s not tempt God. Sometimes in life we dream and pray for things that we can never get. It’s impossible [for Chiefs to come back]. With the way Chiefs are structured, it is impossible,” Vilakazi said.

Article continues below

“I don’t know what would be happening in this world that Chiefs would go into the second leg and beat Pirates 4-0. It will never happen. If Chiefs beat Pirates 4-0, I will leave football for good.

“Chiefs do not give hope. I thought maybe they would score one goal. But as the game progressed, I realised that these guys do not look like people who will score.

"They were playing just to finish the game.”