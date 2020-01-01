Kaizer Chiefs coach Hunt: There's your problem

The Glamour Boys are really battling for goals this season, highlighting further the absence of last season's top goal scorer for the Soweto giants

It was yet another frustrating evening for head coach Gavin Hunt as his side were held to a 0-0 league draw by Premier Soccer League ( ) newcomers TS Galaxy at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday night.

It was the Glamour Boys' third league match of the season and also the third time they've failed to hit the net. This followed a 3-0 defeat against and a 1-0 win over which came courtesy of an own goal by Gregory Damons.

Against Galaxy, Chiefs had their chances but lacked cool and composed heads in the opposition box as the likes of Lebogang Manyama, Khama Billiat, Bernard Parker and Leonardo Castro continue to fire blanks.

The one man who could potentially be putting away those chances, based on the 13 he scored in the league last season, is the injured Serbian marksman Samir Nurkovic.

"Last year they [Chiefs] scored 48 goals, 23 from set-pieces," Hunt told SuperSport TV after the match when asked about his side's failure to capitalise on a series of free-kicks they earned against Galaxy.

"You can see why - the top goal scorer [Nurkovic] is obviously not playing. I think he scored half of them [the set-piece goals]. So there's your problem. Unbelievable chances, you've got to be taking them.

"He's the guy who scored most of them last season, not playing, so that's a problem and he won't be ready for two or three months.

The Chiefs coach did at least feel that his team finished the game on the front foot, which may be a good thing with Sunday's second leg of the MTN8 semi-finals against looming large. Chiefs have a three-goal disadvantage to overturn.

"The longer the game went I thought we got stronger," Hunt said. "But certainly overall, what we got out of the group. that's all we can do, get maximum out of the group on every game. That's all I can do.”