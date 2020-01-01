Kaizer Chiefs coach Hunt singles out Orlando Pirates' Bidvest Wits signings for praise

The Buccaneers' acquisitions from the Clever Boys were especially influential in their 5-0 aggregate win over Amakhosi in the MTN8 semi-finals

coach Gavin Hunt cut a frustrated figure following his team's 2-0 defeat to in an MTN8 semi-final second leg game at the FNB Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

That result rounded off a miserable week for Amakhosi following their 3-0 defeat to Bucs the previous Saturday. It also leaves them winless in their last three matches and means the last time they scored - (with the exception of an own goal in a 1-0 win over - was six matches ago, in the first game of the season.

Speaking to SuperSport TV after the match, Hunt kept his comments to a minimum and was seemingly reluctant to publicly criticise his players.

One thing he mentioned, was that his players need to "do the other part of the game which we're not doing, because of a lot of things, and we've got to get that right."

In previous interviews, Hunt has spoken about the off-the-ball work that is needed, and this may well be what he was hinting about in a later interview, as quoted by the Citizen.

"But I mean I know a footballer, I know a player and I know teams, so if anybody can’t see that then I can’t. I don’t want to elaborate on that,” said Hunt.

“I know what needs to be done. We have to try and do the best we can, there is not much I can say. The younger players got a run in these two games, felt what it’s like, what’s required at this level and that’s pretty much it.



"I can’t talk about those types of things in the media. Look at the Wits players in the last two games and that’s the difference. They have the mentality and that’s what a team needs. That’s what we will look for."

Hunt was referring to the players he worked with while he was coach last season, and who have subsequently signed for Pirates, the likes of Deon Hotto, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Terrence Dzvukamanja and Thabang Monare.

They all put in committed, tenacious and industrious shifts in the MTN8 semis and it was probably these attributes - the willingness to put in the hard yards - Hotto in particular covered a huge amount of ground for Bucs, which Hunt may well have been alluding to.

It's something he will be looking to work on at training, although its also worth bearing in mind that attitude and desire are not easy to coach, and that Hunt has not been able to make any changes to his Chiefs squad due to the Fifa transfer ban.