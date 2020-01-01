Kaizer Chiefs coach Hunt reveals he told Billiat to stop 'shooting from corner flags'

The Amakhosi coach believes once the forward breaks his goalscoring duck, the goals will start to flow

coach Gavin Hunt says Khama Billiat should continue to put the team first and should not become too selfish in trying to break his scoring duck.

Billiat struggled last season for goals at Chiefs and although he did end the season with goals, it was not enough to help Amakhosi win the league title.

This season under Hunt, the Zimbabwean has looked lively but has just not been able to find the net yet in the three matches he has played in.

He could probably have had a couple in Chiefs’ most recent match against on Tuesday night, but in the end Amakhosi had to rely on an own goal by Chilli Boys defender Gregory Damons in order to secure a 1-0 win.

Hunt says he understands Billiat’s predicament but is hopeful he could be on the brink of a potential scoring spree, once the first one goes in.

“He’s a little bit frustrated. Any striker would be frustrated, you know, [Billiat] didn't score much in the last couple of games,” Hunt told the media.

“He’s got to simplify his game a little more, even in the second half he tried to get too clever. To be fair, in three games now he’s had a good couple of chances. As long as he keeps working hard, keeps running off the ball, keeps defending, keeps doing the right things, he'll keep playing.

“I think we need to just break the ice with him. I think if he breaks the ice and he could get a couple. I think he hit the post once or twice. Second half he should have scored when he came across the box and he opened up the whole goal.”

The important thing, Hunt says, is Billiat does not become too fixated on scoring and that he puts the team first.

“He’s doing well, working hard. Team first, him second, that’s the most important thing. He can’t think of himself first – on Saturday [3-0 defeat to ] he was trying to shoot from corner flags and things. That's not acceptable, I told him. He’ll get there, as long as he buys in, he’ll get there.”