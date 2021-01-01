Kaizer Chiefs coach Hunt reveals Azam lessons ahead of Simba SC test

Neither Amakhosi nor Wekundu wa Msimbazi have ever made it past the quarter-finals in the annual competition

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Gavin Hunt has discussed his plans on how he intends to finish Simba SC's hopes of making a comeback in the second leg of the Caf Champions League quarter-final at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Tanzania on Saturday.

A brace from Samir Nurkovic and goal apiece from Erick Mathoho and Leonardo Castro gave the South African club a 4-0 advantage at FNB Stadium last weekend. The 56-year-old has further underlined the importance of the clean sheet they kept in the first leg at home.

"My biggest gripe in the last 10 minutes was that even if it became 4-1, they could get a sniff. So, it was huge to go there [with a clean sheet]," the experienced Hunt said.

"I think we are going to try, if we can score one there then it’s really [one foot in the semi-finals], but I mean that is going to be easier said than done."

Hunt is not new when it comes to playing Tanzanian opponents in East Africa, having played Azam in the Caf Confederation Cup in the 2016 edition and eventually lost 7-3 on aggregate.

It is for this reason the tactician has shed light on what he is expecting from Wekundu wa Msimbazi this weekend.

"[Simba] will certainly raise their game, they are a big club and they have got a lot of pride to play for, so I’m sure they will come out with a huge, different mentality and everything else that goes with it," the coach continued.

"I have been [in Tanzania] before; we played Azam [in South Africa] and when we went there they were a totally different side, it looked like they had 12-13 players [on the pitch].

"So, it will be a totally different game; let us put this [4-0 score] to bed; we will be working on the training and trying to improve the things we can, that’s all we can do."