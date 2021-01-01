Kaizer Chiefs coach Hunt praises 'unbelievable' Blom

With a clearout of players expected at the end of the current season for the Glamour Boys, it would seem that the 21-year-old’s place is secure

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has not for the first time this season sung the praises of young central midfielder Njabulo Blom.

Blom has featured in an impressive 33 matches in all competitions for Amakhosi and has shown himself to be a tenacious competitor in the centre of the park.

His latest impressive showing came on Saturday night in Guinea when he put in a workmanlike performance to help Chiefs earn a 2-2 draw against Horoya FC to book themselves a spot in the Caf Champions League quarter-finals.

“I thought Njabulo again was Man-of-the-Match,” Amakhosi head coach Hunt said.

“He was outstanding, he’s getting better and better in every game. He’ll be one of the future, he’s got legs, he can play, he digs in, unbelievable.”

Hunt also commented on Khama Billiat, who scored the all-important second goal for Chiefs in Conakry.

He believes the Zimbabwean is more suited to a central striking role.

“He’s a striker and not a wide player. I’ve always seen him play wide, but I prefer him as a striker. But I haven’t had the opportunity (to play him central) as we’ve been struggling with wide players.

“Moved him to nine, the movement was good, much better.”

For now, Chiefs will revert their attentions back to the domestic league – the Champions League quarter-finals will only take place in the middle of May.

The Glamour Boys are currently in ninth position on the standings, with 24 points from 20 games.

Article continues below

“We are going to need another 17 points in the league to get us in the top eight, that’s minimum,” Hunt said in terms of his target for the remainder of the season. "Seventeen points in 10 [games], sounds doable, but it’s easier said than done.

“PSL football is totally different to the Champions League. Champions League is much slower, much more physical and direct. The PSL is much more movement, so you have got to change it and adapt.”

Their next match is against Baroka FC, at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Thursday.