Kaizer Chiefs coach Hunt praises Blom, wants more from Billiat

The Zimbabwean has been struggling for goals for the past two seasons but did notch his first of the season this week - the equaliser against Leopards

coach Gavin Hunt is happy with Njabulo Blom's progress but still expects more from seasoned striker Khama Billiat.

Amakhosi have battled for results this season and in total have won only three of 11 games played in all competitions.

They were nearly on the end of a humiliating defeat to Black in midweek, but recovered from a 0-2 half-time deficit to come back and grab a point in a 2-2 draw at the FNB Stadium.

On target for Chiefs in the second half were Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, as well as Billiat.

Billiat profited from some chaotic defending from Leopards and was left with a simple tap-in, for what was his first goal of the season.

His coach will be hoping that sparks the Zimbabwean into goal-scoring form, although at the same time, he says Billiat still has work to do on his game.

"Any goal you score is a great goal, so you know, those ones count," Hunt told the media.

"There's a lot to work on his overall performance, but he scored, got us the equaliser and we move on, and try eradicate the mistakes we made."

Blom, meanwhile, put up a stellar performance in the centre of midfield and helped Amakhosi wrestle back the initiative in the second half.

Although it was Leopards striker - and former Chiefs man - Ovidy Karuru who officially got the Man of the Match award, Hunt felt that from his team's point of view, Blom put in a standout display.

"Blom was man of the match, fantastic performance, and long may it continue," the coach said.

"But we are all in this together, young and old, and we are going to need everybody obviously with our situation not being able to make changes."

The 21-year-old Blom has featured in all 11 of Chiefs' matches this term. Ngcobo, also 21, has played in 10 of the 11 games.

The Glamour Boys’ next fixture is against SuperSport United in Pretoria on Tuesday, December 15.