Kaizer Chiefs coach Hunt on lack of 'quality' in Petro de Luanda draw

The experienced tactician admitted a draw between the two Southern African clubs was a fair result

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Gavin Hunt rued a lack of final-third quality by his side following their encounter against Petro de Luanda on Tuesday evening.

The two teams played to a 0-0 draw in their fourth Caf Champions League Group C match which took place in Angola's capital city, Luanda.

Chiefs were hoping to complete a double over Petro having claimed a 2-0 victory in the reverse fixture at home in Johannesburg last week.

Hunt explained that both teams had good opportunities which they failed to take in an encounter that was played at Estadio 11 de Novembro.



"Look, we knew they would be much tougher at home and they were. We also played that way where we tried to play on the counter-attack," Hunt told the media after the game.

"So, we came back a bit, 10-15 metres back - we dropped the team down. It worked. I just thought our final ball [and] final pass around the box let us down.

"That is just due to the quality, we just have to be better there, but all in all we had a good couple of moments and they had a couple of good moments," he continued.

"So all in all it looked a real tired performance from both sides. It was one of those things and obviously, the draw, I think, it is a fair result."

Amakhosi's best chances fell for Lebogang Manyama, whose effort brushed the upright and also missed a sitter after rounding Petro goalkeeper Signori Antonio.

The draw saw Chiefs remain third on the Group C standings - level on points with second-placed Horoya AC of Guinea and five points behind leaders Wydad Casablanca of Morocco.

Hunt feels a draw and a win in their final two group matches against Wydad and Horoya could be enough to earn Amakhosi a spot in the quarter-finals.

"We will possibly have to win and draw, I think it might get us in, but we have Wydad and we obviously have Horoya away which is not easy as well," he added.

Article continues below

"We have had one bad result [4-0 defeat to Wydad] even in the pre-games which is good. I think we have done okay if you look at the results.

"One bad game out of so many games even the four games we played in the beginning [qualifying rounds]. It was 1-0, 0-0, so we have had a few battling results."

Chiefs are now set to take on their archrivals Orlando Pirates in the Soweto Derby encounter which will be played at FNB Stadium on Sunday.