Kaizer Chiefs coach Hunt: Nobody is more disappointed than me by Orlando Pirates dominance

The Buccaneers have claimed derby rights against their Soweto rivals three times so far this season, leaving the Amakhosi tactician disappointed

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt says he has previously not allowed Orlando Pirates to claim supremacy over teams he has coached and is “disappointed” by the their traditional foes’ dominance this season.

The Soweto derby clash will be in the Premier Soccer League on Sunday at FNB Stadium as Chiefs eye turning the tables against Pirates who have beaten them thrice this season.

In their first confrontation this term, Pirates beat Chiefs 3-0 in the first leg of the MTN8 semi-finals last October, before the Buccaneers completed a 5-0 aggregate victory after winning the second leg 2-0.

Josef Zinnbauer’s Pirates were back again to haunt Amakhosi in a PSL match in January after claiming a 2-1 win at home.

“We are all disappointed. Internally as the football club, the players, the staff, everyone is disappointed. We obviously want to do better,” said Hunt as per Phakaaathi.

“We’ve got to be realistic about these things. Nobody is more disappointed than me. I don’t think we have lost to Pirates three times [in a row] in my life, so it’s disappointing but we’ve got to look forward and work on these mistakes and just do better.”

Hunt had previously faced Pirates while coaching Hellenic, Black Leopards, Swallows FC, SuperSport United and Bidvest Wits.

But this season he felt the weight of coming up against the Buccaneers in the Soweto derby.

The Chiefs coach feels that Pirates have an edge over them due to the fact that they have “invested heavily” into their squad while Amakhosi have been under a Fifa transfer ban.

“They [Pirates] have invested heavily into the squad and it has made them stronger that is for sure,” Hunt said.

“They have got a lot of options in their team and if you look across their squad, it is a very good squad of players and they have done well. It will be a tough game for us, and we understand it. But we have to just face up.”