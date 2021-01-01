Kaizer Chiefs coach Hunt: Manchester City change six, seven every week and they keep winning

The victory over the Angolan side in Soweto on Saturday avoided the Glamour Boys from going nine matches in a row without a win

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has explained why he had little choice but to make wholesale changes to his team for the Caf Champions League Group C match against Petro de Luanda at FNB Stadium on Saturday evening.

Hunt made eight changes from the side which lost 4-0 to Wydad Casablanca last weekend, and it resulted in a 2-0 win at home for Chiefs, thanks to goals from Erick Mathoho and Happy Mashiane.

Several of the changes were enforced - goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune was not available due to the death of his sister, while strikers Leonardo Castro and Samir Nurkovic were both out injured.

Central defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele was suspended, while Kearyn Baccus, Siyabonga Ngezana and Njabulo Blom dropped to the bench after starting last week in Ouagadougou. Anthony Akumu Agay dropped out of the squad altogether.

"Man City change six, seven every week and they keep winning, so I don't know," Hunt told the media after the game when questioned on the changes.

The Amakhosi mentor admitted that inconsistency in the line-up made things more difficult, but claimed that he had little choice.

"We made changes because we had lots of players out and that," Hunt said. "And obviously that affects the balance of the team, and when the balance of the team goes, you need to play players, like I played Lazzy (Lazarous Kambole) on the right, you know we don't really have a right-sided player. I had to play him there, he did okay and ran hard for us.

"We had no striker, so we played Lebo (Lebogang Manyama) there, and so it goes through the team. [Bernard] Parker played as a midfielder because it was the right decision, and so on and so on.

"And at the back, Tower (Mathoho) hasn't played and I need to get him fit. So I had to play him. I'm not going to get him fit by training him, I'm going to get him fit by putting mileage in his legs. It's a domino effect on the team."