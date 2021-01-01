Kaizer Chiefs coach Hunt laments being denied 'blatant' penalty against Baroka FC

The Soweto giants were held for a second-straight PSL game but their tactician feels an officiating decision changed the face of the match

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt says his side could have gained "a bit of some momentum" had their penalty call not been turned down by referee Velaphi Sicelo 10 minutes into Thursday's 1-1 Premier Soccer League draw away at Baroka FC.

Television replays show that Samir Nurkovic was tackled by Baroka captain Vusi Sibiya inside the box but Sicelo waved play on amid protests by Chiefs players.

Chiefs finally broke the deadlock 13 minutes into the second half through Lebogang Manyama, before Evidence Makgopa hit back for Bakgakga ba ga Mphahlele with nine minutes remaining.

Hunt feels that they deserved a penalty and such officiating decisions have been going against them of late.

"We deserved to win the game. Credit to the better team but if you get that penalty in the first half it helps you which we haven't been given three games in a row," Hunt told Chiefs media.

"We have been getting into these situations and when it is blatant, it is so disappointing because that should give us a bit of some momentum. We should have killed it off when we had two or three opportunities at the end.

"But over the 90 minutes, I think we were the better side. Football doesn't always work like that. Their goal was a big deflection. We should have stopped the cross, then it takes a deflection and goes away from where it's [initially] going and then it goes into the striker's path. So it is disappointing but that is football."

As Chiefs tried to extend their lead after Manyama's goal, Hunt pulled out the scorer for Lazarous Kambole and replaced Nkosingiphile Ngcobo with Happy Mashiane.

Just after Baroka equalised, Hunt introduced Willard Katsande for Nurkovic and Hunt justifies his decisions as follows.

"We had to certainly protect wide areas, we had to be a little bit more defensive," said Hunt.

"Not defensively-minded but to drop into better areas and we weren't staying up but playing on the turnovers. If you play on the turnovers you can get hurt because they push you for the goal. We didn't protect our wide areas and we should have done better.

"A point moving forward, another game unbeaten. The players have done well, they have done great. There is six days [of rest until their next match] we will take a breather and go from there."

Speaking to SuperSport TV, the Amakhosi coach says his side is mentally tired after a hectic fixture schedule where they have to balance their PSL responsibilities and the Caf Champions League.

"Yes it is frustrating [failing to protect their lead], There are two phases of the game we have to do better. One is defending and when you defend you have to do so with your back to the goal," Hunt said.

"As I said their [Baroka] goal took a big deflection which is disappointing because I honestly do not think they deserved [that goal] but that is football. Taking into account where we have been, what we have done in the last couple of days, there is no physical but some mental tiredness and that is something we need to get over.

"Another game in a couple of days so here we go again but it's fine. We are strong and we are getting better which is the most important thing."

Next up for Chiefs is the hosting of Cape Town City next Wednesday in a league match.