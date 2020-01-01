Kaizer Chiefs coach Hunt: I don't know why our goal was disallowed against Swallows FC

Truter feels that his charges got carried away during their clash with Amakhosi as he reflected on the match

head coach Gavin Hunt was disappointed in the officiating and missed chances following his side's narrow defeat to Swallows FC on Tuesday evening.

Amakhosi suffered a 1-0 defeat to the Birds in a match which was played at Dobsonville Stadium and the loss extended their winless run to five matches.

Hunt's side dominated the first-half with Philani Zulu hitting the crossbar and Daniel Cardoso's goal was disallowed as he was adjudged to have fouled Swallows goalkeeper Virgil Vries.

"Uhm obviously disappointed, I thought we did enough in the first half​," Hunt told SuperSport TV.

"We had some great opportunities, scored the goal, I don't know why it was disallowed, I'm not sure. And they had one chance, they scored, I mean, yeah.

"There wasn't much threat the whole night, I didn't think there was any threat in front of us you know. So yeah, but you got to score."

Hunt explained why he introduced Bernard Parker and Njabulo Blom, who replaced Lebogang Manyama and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo with 20 minutes left.

"There [was] no defensive structure, it just becomes a game that goes from end to end," he added.

"I wanted a little bit more structure in the game, we have to try play players, you know... it is what it is. Away, try go again and come back, try again."

Chiefs, who are placed 11th on the PSL standings, will now take on Cameroonian side PWD Bamenda in the Caf match on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Swallows coach Brandon Truter was pleased to see his side improve after a poor first-half performance in the Soweto Derby encounter.

"What an awful game to watch in the first half, haha yoh! But I think it was the excitement, it's our first season back in the PSL," Truter said on SuperSport TV.

"We do have experienced guys but the youngsters were excited, got carried away by the occasion, it's Chiefs, not just another game.

"It showed, it was long ball after long ball, me and Gavin [Hunt] had a go at one another, 'what game is this we're watching?" he asked.

"But yeah we managed to settle in the second-half, calmed them down, told them to enforce the structure and keep the ball better."

Truter was happy for Mhlongo, who marked his debut for Swallows with a late winning goal which took the team to the top of the league standings.

"So yeah, second-half was better, I'm just happy for Joe [Joseph Mhlongo], came back from a long lay-off, didn't have much of pre-season," he continued.

"We wanted to give him 20 minutes, well he scored the goal. Our pressing game is low, some of the guys lost energy, the gas was gone."

Sammy Seabi, who had a good game in midfield for Swallows, was replaced by Musa Nyatama and the hosts continued to dominate the game.

"We had to make changes in the front line, also Sammy Seabi, it was his first start today, He also ran out of legs, we had to replace him," he said.

"In my opinion, at that time we were dominating and we didn't want to change much."

Swallows' next match is against Lamontville in a PSL match on December 5.