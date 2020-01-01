Kaizer Chiefs coach Hunt has 'never seen anything like PWD Bamenda draw'

Amakhosi fired blanks all evening, leaving their tactician unimpressed with their showing against the Cameroonian champions

coach Gavin Hunt has described their Caf preliminary round, second leg 0-0 draw against PWD Bamenda as “dull” as he voiced displeasure with his side’s outing at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

The draw earned a 1-0 aggregate scoreline for Chiefs, who had won the away leg to advance to the first round where they will now meet Angolan giants Primeiro Agosto.

But Amakhosi’s performance on Saturday did not inspire positive words from Hunt, as they struggled against Bamenda, who faced travelling challenges to fulfil their fixture in .

For a team that landed in Johannesburg seven hours before kick-off, it was a credible effort from Bamenda who could have grabbed an away goal to push the contest to the wire or possibly upset their hosts.

After flying in all the way from , the visitors did not have adequate time to shake off jetlag and had to endure a frustrating period waiting for their coronavirus test results which delayed kick-off.

“Dull [match], disappointed, we can’t be missing the chances we get, the opportunities you get in front of goal. In my 30 years as a coach I have never seen anything like that,” Hunt told the Chiefs media team.

“It is disappointing but you know the most important thing was to get through. The first half’s score could have been whatever, we had so many opportunities in the second half same again but we are not scoring. It has been a problem all season.

“And you cannot be expected to keep clean sheets every week if you are not scoring goals with the chances we had. We are disappointed. We expected a little bit more but it is what it is."

Chiefs now shift focus to domestic business as they gear up to meet Black in a Premier Soccer League ( ) encounter on Wednesday.

Hunt says there no positives to take from Saturday’s draw that can help his side against Leopards, although for the first time this season, Chiefs did not concede goals in two straight games.

Nothing [taken from the Bamenda draw ahead of Black Leopards league fixture], we just get into the next match and try to go from there,” "continued Hunt.

“We got two clean sheets home and away but you also have to look at the opposition. Let’s be fair, knowing our PSL standard we have got to be better. You cannot be creating opportunities [but not scoring]. It is just the final pass [lacking] and it has been like that all season.

“[Bamenda are] Physically tough and totally different from what we normally play against but we opened them up a lot of times both home and away. But you can see why our front players or players in that area haven’t scored so many goals despite the chances we get.

“You can train all day but you have to score when you get the chance. The final ball, the final pass across the goal into people around hasn’t been there. We got through, that’s the main thing.”

Placed 13th on the PSL standings, Amakhosi’s lack of goals is glaring in their campaign as they are the second-lowest scoring side with three strikes in five games.

They have found the back of the net via own goal from the opposition and a brace by Leonardo Castro.