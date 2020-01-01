Kaizer Chiefs coach Hunt gets it right more often than not - Sheppard

The former Bafana Bafana midfielder gives insights into the new Amakhosi tactician he has worked under both as a player and assistant coach

assistant coach Dillon Sheppard says he is “hugely blown away” by the organised structures of the club which he feels is good ground for success under the new technical team led by Gavin Hunt.

Sheppard was recently appointed assistant coach to Hunt, with Arthur Zwane also in the same role as Sheppard.

After being unveiled as part of Hunt’s backroom staff, Sheppard has been impressed by the facilities at the Kaizer Chiefs Village.

“[The Kaizer Chiefs Village is] unbelievable. I have been blessed to have played in Europe,” Sheppard told Kaizer Chiefs media in a conversation with Zwane.

“I have been at some big clubs and I must say that I was totally shocked when I came in here. Going into the offices, going into the analysts rooms, going down to the pitch, getting the feeling of the whole village.

“It is an environment where you see that it breathes football. I don’t even live so far away, I always drove past. This is like a dream for myself being a coach coming inside here and being part of this huge set-up. I was hugely blown away.”

The former Bafana Bafana midfielder played under Hunt at Seven Stars in the late 1990s as well as at .

He, later on, became an understudy to the Premier Soccer League ( ) title-winning coach at Wits after his retirement.

Sheppard witnessed Hunt unleashing talent like former forward Benni McCarthy at Seven Stars, as well as the coach guiding Wits to the 2016/17 PSL crown.

“Having worked with Gavin as a player and then going into his backroom staff, one very strong thing about Gavin is that he is a winner. The way he works with players, the way he psychologically works with them. Also his tactical acumen, he gets it right more often than not,” said Sheppard.

Hunt also won three consecutive league doubt at SuperSport United.

He arrives at Chiefs, a club that has gone without lifting any major piece of silverware since 2015 and Zwane agrees with his fellow assistant coach that Hunt was a good pick by the Soweto giants.

Article continues below

“There is no doubt that the coach is a winner,” said Zwane.

“That is one of the reasons the team decided to bring him here. Our culture as well as one of winning. So a lot is expected from each and every coach who comes here, a lot is expected from the players with the culture of winning as well.

“That’s why the club brought in coach Gavin who has a winning mentality, who is very strong in terms of demanding results. And you [Sheppard] as well, as a player you were a winner, I know you.”