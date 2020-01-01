Kaizer Chiefs coach Hunt 'frustrated' by always ‘giving away a good start’

The Amakhosi tactician says he is not used to what is happening at the club, following their loss to SuperSport United

coach Gavin Hunt is frustrated that similar problems are playing themselves out in his team every week with no remedy appearing in sight.

This follows Chiefs’ 2-1 defeat away at SuperSport United on Tuesday which was their fifth straight winless game as they remained 12th on the standings.

Hunt bemoaned their bluntness in front of goal and inability to capitalise on a good start, which makes them end up pressing for a comeback, a problem he says his side endures regularly.

After a strong early showing against SuperSport, Chiefs missed some “unbelievable chances” and were duly punished by Bradley Grobler and Sipho Mbule, who found the target for the hosts.

A late Lebogang Manyama goal from the penalty spot was a result of Chiefs pushing to level, but that was not enough to earn at least a point.

“We had three or four unbelievable chances before they even had a chance. Then in the second half same error again, bad error, we had enough chances to win the game,” Hunt told the media.

“Well, obviously we are all frustrated because every week we are giving away a good start and then we try to come back from that. It is something that I don’t think I am used to. It is what it is and we have to stick together and try to soldier on.

“We created enough chances to win the game but we can’t be giving away goals like we did. We have the players, we have the means to soldier on with the players.”

Hunt is not worried that Chiefs fans might be slowly losing trust in him as he says the situation at the club is clear for anyone to understand.

“The supporters obviously stay with the team in the good times and the bad times and obviously this is a bad time,” said Hunt.

“But we all know what the situation is and if you understand and if you look at football you know what is happening. It couldn’t happen in the beginning of the season but we have to believe in the players, we have to get the players up their game.

“They had a huge fall off last season, they were way in front and they had a huge drop-off. We need to stick with the players and try to get through this rough period.

"Anyone who understands football will know what is happening. That is what it is. We got the players that we got and we need to soldier on with the players we have.”

Chiefs will now seek to improve their fortunes when they host Bloemfontein in their next match on Saturday.