Kaizer Chiefs coach Hunt focused on Wydad Casablanca clash, not Bafana Bafana coaching job

Amakhosi have been without the Zimbabwean superstar since January but he is back and available for selection following his recovery

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt brushed aside and laughed off a question on whether the vacant Bafana Bafana coaching job was on his mind.

Chiefs are in action today against Wydad Casablanca in a Caf Champions League encounter, just days after the South African Football Association (Safa) announced it decided to terminate the contract of Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki after failing to qualify for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations.

Given his success at club level, Hunt's name has always been among those who are thrown into the hat whenever the Bafana coaching post has been vacant.

But the highly decorated and experienced coach previously revealed that he has lost all hopes of ever coaching the country’s national team. And when he was asked if it was something on his mind now that the post is vacant, the four-time league-winning coach wasn't optimistic.

“How many times have we been down this road?” Hunt chuckled during his pre-match press conference.

“Nowhere near. My mind is on Wydad on Saturday. That’s the most important game for me.”

Chiefs are at home at FNB Stadium against Wydad - who thumped them 4-0 in the first round and are much aware that victory against the weakened Reds side would give their hopes of progressing to the knockout stages a major boost.

Hunt also bared good news for Amakhosi's faithful, revealing that long-term casualty Khama Billiat is back and available for selection.

Billiat is back in full training as he returns from a fractured leg that has sidelined him since January.

“Billiat’s training again so he will certainly come into the reckoning, and Castro’s also fit again,” Hunt said in his pre-match press conference.

“So, it’ll give us certainly a bit more. In the derby [against Orlando Pirates] we had a bit more on the bench, so it was difficult for us.

“But they are back now and it’ll make a big difference in the team. They'll give us a little bit more.''

Leonardo Castro is also back in full training and available for selection.