Kaizer Chiefs coach Hunt finds positives and negatives ahead of Soweto derby with Orlando Pirates

In 21 matches in all competitions this season, both domestically and on the continent, the Glamour Boys have won seven, drawn eight and lost six

As Kaizer Chiefs prepare themselves for Saturday's Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates, head coach Gavin Hunt has admitted it's been a disappointing season so far for the Glamour Boys.

Chiefs' form has improved of late and they are on a five-match unbeaten streak in the league having beaten AmaZulu, Cape Town City and TTM before drawing with Stellenbosch FC and Baroka FC.

Prior to that though, Amakhosi had won only one of nine league matches and had also been humiliated in a 5-0 aggregate defeat over two legs of the MTN8 semi-finals against old foes Orlando Pirates.

Chiefs are also still in the Caf Champions League after successfully navigating the preliminary and first rounds, which included tough games away in Cameroon and Angola.

“There have been some highs and there have been more lows," Hunt said of his first four months in charge, as quoted by the Sowetan.

"I think there have been more lows than highs. We have made some unbelievable mistakes in the first round, individual mistakes which I haven’t seen in my time, so we need to eradicate those mistakes," added Hunt.

“But you know, we qualified for the group stages of the Champions League which is very good. We did very well in the qualifying games.

"At times it [Champions League] takes away a lot of the league [momentum]. In the league we’ve been poor, we certainly need to be above 25 points, which we haven’t got yet."

The four-time league title-winning coach says he sees some encouraging signs, but still questions the mental capacity of his players.

“There’s no doubt that the signs are better in my eyes. We need game toughness, we don’t have that. We need more game toughness. It will take a bit of time,’’ he said.

The Glamour Boys’ recent upturn in form has enabled them to climb to seventh spot on the table - with 18 points from 14 matches they are 12 points behind pacesetters Mamelodi Sundowns.

Saturday’s Soweto derby against fifth-placed Pirates (22 points) takes place at the Orlando Stadium and kicks off at 15H30.