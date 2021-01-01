Kaizer Chiefs coach Hunt explains what Zuma needs to do to play more

The former Bloemfontein Celtic winger took his goal superbly, running onto Njabulo Blom's through ball and calmly beating goalkeeper Denis Onyango

Kaizer Chiefs attacking midfielder Dumisani Zuma was the hero on Sunday after he came off the bench to score the winning goal in a 2-1 victory over Mamelodi Sundowns at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Zuma had started the match on the bench but had been introduced to the action shortly before the half-time interval, replacing Khama Billiat after he had taken a knock.

And it proved to be Zuma's day - less than two minutes after fellow substitute Samir Nurkovic's cross had been deflected into his own net by Downs defender Mosa Lebusa, the Amakhosi speedster secured victory when he showed the Sundowns defence a clean pair of heels and finished superbly with a low left-footed shot.

Asked to comment on Zuma, who has started just three league games and made a further seven appearances off the bench this season (he's also had some injury issues), Hunt underlined where he believes the 25-year-old can get better.

"How many coaches have had Zuma here? Quite a few. So it's time, he's really got to...he's got ability, it's the other part of the game, if he gets better at that, he plays,” Hunt told the media.

"And that's without the ball, he's got to get better without the ball, and he did that today. And you could see a resurgence in him with the goal."

It's not only Zuma who Hunt feels can up the defensive side of his game.

"And that's what we've got to have in this team. We've got to get the team good without the ball, and work hard. And then your creative players will come," said the four-time title-winning coach.

"But that's the thing on a daily basis which I do. If we get better without the ball, on Wednesday night (last week's 2-1 defeat to Cape Town City), you know we don't lose the game.

"That's things we can only work on in the training ground."