Kaizer Chiefs coach Hunt: Even Barcelona would struggle in Africa

The Glamour Boys will book their spot in the Caf CL last eight with either a score draw or a victory away to Horoya FC this Saturday evening

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has voiced his frustration over a perceived gamesmanship in African club competitions.

Hunt was referencing his side's latest match in the Caf Champions League, a 1-0 win over Wydad Casablanca at the FNB Stadium on Saturday evening.

The only goal of a tight game against the 2017 Champions League winners came from Bernard Parker, four minutes after the interval.

With no television commentary of the match, one could clearly hear a lot of the chirping and needle which seemingly came from the Moroccan side, in the coverage which was shown online.

Chiefs were also to have two players sent off - goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi was red-carded by Egyptian referee Ibrahim Nour El Din for a handball outside his area five minutes before half time, while Samir Nurkovic received a second yellow card in the 89th minute and was also dismissed.

Replays suggested though that his second booking was harsh and it looked as if Wydad defender Amine Farhane made the most of the situation.

“I don’t want to say how the red card came about, but it’s very disappointing,” Hunt was quoted saying by the Sowetan, regarding Nurkovic's dismissal.

“But, you know, when you play in Caf you’ve got to be strong, and when you go away you’re going to get more of that.

“It was very disappointing how he got a red card because I think you’ve got to be honest in a game, and there was a lot of dishonesty there. And that’s disappointing," the Amakhosi mentor continued.

"I don’t want to go there. It’s crazy. It’s just part and parcel. I’ve always said even Barcelona would struggle in Africa, because it’s tough.”

Hunt also has vast experience in African competition from previous coaching spells with Bidvest Wits and SuperSport United.



For now, Chiefs will turn their attention back to their domestic duties - they host Stellenbosch FC at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday evening in a league encounter.