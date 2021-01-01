Kaizer Chiefs coach Hunt drafts long list of transfer targets as Fifa ban nears end

Amakhosi are now just a few months away from resuming the acquisition of players following sanctions by the world football governing body

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt says he will conduct his transfer business in a totally different way from how he used to do it at Bidvest Wits, while also revealing he has already drawn a list of transfer targets “longer than my arm.”

After being inactive in the previous transfer window as well as the current one due to a Fifa ban imposed on Chiefs, Hunt will be free to start buying players in July.

The Amakhosi tactician arrived at Naturena in September 2020, with his hands tied from participating in the transfer market but he has already mapped out how he will do business starting this winter.

At Wits, Hunt would mainly target out-of-contract players in a cost-cutting activity usually involving him and club chief executive officer Jose Ferreira.

“It’s not going to work like that. Obviously, everything will be done through the football manager in cohesion with myself and a few other people,” Hunt told the media.

“We will see. As I say, everything is done with proper structures and signings – not just throwing things willy-nilly hoping it works. I’ve obviously got a list longer than my arm, but that’s all pie in the sky. It’s like saying you want this one and that one and knowing it’s not possible.

“Realistically, we are looking at targets like any club, even though we have not done it for some time now. But that is how it goes – what is attainable and what’s not is always a problem.

Article continues below

“You’ve got to be realistic. It’s like I say with football, anybody can come to the stadium and say ‘oh he’s a good player’. But what about the player who is the right player, that’s the most important one and that’s what we need to do.”

During the two transfer periods in which Chiefs have been inactive on the transfer market, the club has helplessly watched their rivals Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns make big-signings to compete for the Premier Soccer League title.

Amakhosi’s only option in beefing up their squad has been promoting academy players to the senior team, with the latest being midfielder Sabelo Radebe.