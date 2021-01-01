Kaizer Chiefs coach Hunt delivers discouraging update on Billiat, Khune injuries

After facing Swallows FC on Wednesday, Amakhosi will be left with three PSL games but fitness issues for key players are now haunting their campaign

Kaizer Chiefs might finish the season without forward Khama Billiat and goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune after coach Gavin Hunt’s latest update on the duo offers little hope of a speedy recovery from their respective injuries.

Hunt described the aggravation of Billiat’s leg fracture as “worrying” and he sees the Zimbabwean’s absence as “a big blow.”

The Amakhosi tactician has also revealed that Khune’s progress is at a level of “general fitness stuff” as the veteran goalkeeper is recovering from a shoulder strain.

“We’ve got a squad, we must use it. We have a lot of key players not available so we must use the squad,” Hunt told the club’s website .

“Itumeleng Khune’s shoulder is not right so he has not done too much in terms of goalkeeping. He has been doing general fitness stuff, but he has been out since the Chippa game two-three weeks ago.

“Khama Billiat’s worrying because he was kicked on the same leg that was broken. He is a big blow because we don’t have enough in that department. We are pretty much short as we only have three strikers available.”

Billiat was injured on May 25 during the 2-1 Premier Soccer League win over Mamelodi Sundowns, a match he lasted just 45 minutes after being at the end of an Andile Jali tackle.

The injury sent him back to the sidelines after also missing action between January and early May while nursing the same leg which is fractured again.

Since Billiat’s injury, Chiefs have played three league matches, losing two to relegation candidates Chippa United and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, while drawing against Bloemfontein Celtic.

As for Khune, he got injured at a time when he had reclaimed the number one jersey and has not featured in Chiefs' last two outings.

Amakhosi are missing some key players at a critical stage of their season as they bid for a top-eight finish as well as extend their campaign in the Caf Champions League.

They go into Wednesday’s league tie against Swallows FC without injured defender Eric Mathoho while Njabulo Blom is suspended.

In their last game against TTM, they had another goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi unavailable but the Nigerian has begun training and could be back soon.

Bruce Bvuma is expected to continue in goals against Swallows and deputised by Brylon Petersen.