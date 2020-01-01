Kaizer Chiefs coach Hunt decries state of Limbe Omnisport Stadium pitch

The Amakhosi tactician has bemoaned the ground they will do battle on while he also refused to be weighed down by averse weather conditions

coach Gavin Hunt is not happy with the grass inside Limbe Omnisport Stadium, the venue for Sunday’s Caf preliminary round, first leg match against PWD Bamenda.

It is the first time since 2016 for Chiefs to play in the Champions League while their Cameroonian opponents’ only appearance in Africa was a second-round exit from the 2004 Caf Confederation Cup.

After a difficult run on the domestic front, Chiefs arrived in to find searing temperatures, which Hunt said should not be as much of a worry as the state of the playing surface at the match venue.

“We trained on Saturday afternoon just to get a feel of the pitch but didn’t do much because of the heat,” Hunt told Kaizer Chiefs website.

“We just needed to get the travel out of the legs. The stadium looks really great but our only concern is that the grass is too long so it will be a different type of game for us.

“We are not so worried about the extreme heat and humid weather conditions because when you get into this competition you expect to play in such conditions. I am confident that the players will cope.”

Chiefs welcome back centre-back Eric Mathoho who returns to action after missing their last two Premier Soccer League games due to suspension.

Hunt believes that the lanky defender is the man they need to deal with Bamenda’s “big players.”

“We are happy to have ‘Tower’ back," said Hunt.

“His height will come in handy because you expect to have some big players from the opposition when in West Africa. We hope to use him to deal with their big attackers.”

While Chiefs have played eight matches in all competitions so far this season, their opponents were last involved in competitive action in March when the Cameroonian Elite ONE league was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bamenda’s lack of game time could be an advantage for Hunt’s men although the Cameroonians played a few friendly matches recently, including travelling to Libya.

“We’ve seen some video footage, but the quality wasn’t great,” Hunt said.

“Also, March is too far back so we don’t know what they really look like at the moment. We are aware they played in Libya in a friendly, so we just have to go to the game and do our best.”

Chiefs will for the first time since March play inside a stadium with fans in the stands as 200 supporters are allowed to attend Sunday’s game.