Kaizer Chiefs coach Hunt confirms Zuma return ahead of SuperSport United showdown

The midfielder has not played a single match this season but has recovered from injury ahead of the trip to Tshwane

coach Gavin Hunt has hinted at fielding fit-again midfielder Dumisani Zuma in Wednesday’s Premier Soccer League ( ) clash against SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

With Chiefs having played 11 matches across all competitions this season, Zuma has not featured in any game so far.

The former Bloemfontein star was close to returning to action but picked up a hamstring injury last week and has since recovered ahead of the visit to Pretoria.

Hunt said he could give Zuma some playing minutes as he also stated he will not make changes to the squad that hosted Black last Wednesday.

“We will go into the match with the same squad that played against Black Leopards. Dumisani Zuma will return to the squad but we will see how it goes. We will perhaps bring him on during the match,” Hunt told the Chiefs official website.

After drawing 2-2 in their last match against Leopards last week, it was Chiefs’ fourth-straight match without tasting victory.

Hunt and his men are keen to pick themselves up from this setback and the coach says the key to redemption is to avoid errors.

Chiefs Captain Itumeleng Khune was guilty of some mistakes in the 2-2 draw against Leopards.

“We must just avoid committing crucial mistakes. We are playing against a SuperSport United which has energetic youngsters in their team. They will be a difficult opponent but it’s the same with all the teams that we face in this league,” Hunt said.

“SuperSport have their coach Kaitano Tembo whom I brought up to be my assistant, there will be history in that one.

"Even after losing two of their key players, Clayton Daniels and Aubrey Modiba, they still have a consistent squad and they have been together for a long time.

"This league is strange; with one win you jump several notches up the log. We just got to win our matches.”

Chiefs are placed 12th on the PSL log while their opponents SuperSport are in position six.