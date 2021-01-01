Kaizer Chiefs coach Hunt clarifies Nange situation

The former Black Leopards midfielder was on target for Stellenbosch FC in their 2-2 draw with the Glamour Boys in a league game on April 6

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has shed some more light regarding former Bidvest Wits midfielder Phathutshedzo Nange.

Nange had become a free agent when he elected not to join up with Limpopo side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila after they purchased Bidvest Wits' PSL franchise.

At the time there was a lot of talk that Hunt, who had brought Nange to the Clever Boys from Black Leopards, wanted the player with him when he moved to Chiefs.

The problem though was that Amakhosi's Fifa transfer ban prohibited them from signing new players until the end of this season. There had still been hope ahead of the season that an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) could result in Amakhosi having their ban overturned, but their case was dismissed.

Subsequently, Nange joined Stellenbosch, although the speculation continued that a deal had been struck for the player to return to Amakhosi for the 2021/ 22 season.

And Hunt has now confirmed that Nange is expected to turn out in Chiefs colours next term.

"Phathu was signed at the beginning of the season and obviously the ban came into effect,” Hunt explained in an interview with Robert Marawa on Radio 2000, as quoted by the South African.

“So, the best for him was to not just sit around and he joined Stellenbosch and went out and played and he’s done well,” he continued.

“In my understanding, yes, he was signed at the beginning of the season and he was let go to play,” added Hunt, a former Black Leopards coach himself.

At the time of Nange's arrival at Stellenbosch, the Cape Winelands club had confirmed it was only a short-term deal:

"Stellenbosch FC are excited to have secured the services of ex- Bidvest Wits midfielder, Phathutshedzo Nange," a club statement read.

"The player was released by TTM and secured as a free agent for the 2020/21 season."

Nange has done well for Stellies this term, having scored four goals and created three assists in 17 matches in the league and cup for Steve Barker's side.