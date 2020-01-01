Kaizer Chiefs coach Hunt: Castro could have scored five goals vs Golden Arrows

The Colombian became the first Amakhosi forward to score this season but his boss feels that he could have done more

coach Gavin Hunt believes that age is catching up with his attacker Leonardo Castro and says the 31-year-old could have fired the Soweto giants to victory in Saturday’s Premier Soccer League 2-2 draw against at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium.

Castro grabbed a second-half brace which, however, could not inspire Chiefs to victory as they allowed their opponents to equalise with 20 minutes left to go.

While Castro became the first Chiefs forward to register his name on the scoresheet in seven games this season, his coach feels that the Colombian could have scored more had he not missed some clear-cut chances.

“Castro scored, I thought he worked hard but he could have had five goals,” Hunt told Chiefs media as per Front Runner.

“He missed two, three chances in the first half, good chances as well, much easier than the ones he scored. I am happy for him, he works hard but obviously he is at an age now where he can’t go for the whole 90 minutes. We are trying the best we can and hope he is good.”

After completing his double, Castro was eventually substituted for Bernard Parker in the 76th minute.

Before his brace, it was Golden Arrows who went ahead in the match when Siboniso Conco converted from the penalty spot after Willard Katsande was adjudged to have fouled Zolani Nkombela inside the box.

Referee Olani Kwinda pointed to the spot after Katsande appeared to have gone for the ball without bringing Conco down.

“I don’t think it was a penalty. I think it was a poor decision,” said Hunt.

The draw saw Chiefs failing to win for a fourth straight match in all competitions, leaving Hunt a frustrated man ruing missed chances.

“I thought we had the game in control. We created so many opportunities but you can see why we haven’t scored. The chances we missed really, one-on-one with the goalkeeper in the first half, it could have been three of four there,” Hunt said.

“Second half as well we played some good stuff. And then defending which also has been a problem. From where we have been to where we are, I’m disappointed but it’s a good sign. We expected more, that is for sure.”

After playing Swallows FC on Tuesday in their next league match, Chiefs then fly out to on Thursday for Friday’s Caf preliminary round, first leg date against PWD Bamenda.