Kaizer Chiefs coach Hunt: Caf Champions League venue change also places Wydad Casablanca on the back foot

In the past decade Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca have reached the Caf Champions League final on three occasions and won it once, in 2017

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Gavin Hunt believes the change of venue for his side's Caf Champions League showdown with Wydad Casablanca could potentially work in Amakhosi's favour.

The Group C Champions League encounter was originally scheduled to take place in Casablanca, Morocco. But citing Covid-19 concerns, the North African country refused to issue the Chiefs contingent with entry visas.

Subsequently, the game has been scheduled to take place in Ouagadougou, the capital of Burkina Faso, this coming Sunday.

Hunt has considerable experience in African club competition but admits he's not familiar with Sunday's venue. He does however feel that the fact that Wydad won't be playing in their own backward could work to his team's favour.

“We knew this game was going to take place either way, it was just a matter of where,” said Hunt, as quoted by the Citizen.

“The one country I have never been to is Burkina Faso. I’ve been to Morocco, Tunisia, I’ve played everywhere.

“This is going to be new for me. I have to look at the pitch, see the size and where it is. But it also puts them on the back foot as well.

“They are the strongest side in the group with all their experience. Hopefully, we can get a positive result there,” the Amakhosi tactician added.

This is the first time Chiefs have reached the group phase of the Champions League.

The Moroccan side meanwhile has a rich history. They were champions in 2017 as well as in 1992. They were also runners-up in 2011 and 2019, and reached the semi-final stage last season.

Wydad began their Group C campaign last weekend with a 1-0 win over Angolan outfit Petro de Luanda at the Estadio 11 de Novembro.

Amakhosi meanwhile were frustrated in a 0-0 draw against Guinea champions Horoya, having failed to capitalise on the numerous chances they created, while also having Samir Nurkovic’s 47th minute headed goal ruled offside.