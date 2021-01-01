Kaizer Chiefs coach Hunt reveals another setback for Billiat, concern over Castro

The 30-year-old Zimbabwean, who won the Champions League with Mamelodi Sundowns, has played only 13 league games this term, scoring just once

Kaizer Chiefs’ hopes of overcoming Simba SC in their Caf Champions League first leg quarter-final encounter at the FNB Stadium on Saturday have been dealt a blow with the news that star striker Khama Billiat is out.

Billiat only returned to action over the past couple of months after fracturing his leg against Maritzburg United back in October last year.

But he's been missing for the past few matches and now it seems unlikely that he will feature again this season.

“We are going to have to regroup, we’ve got a few out now again. Khama’s leg, I’ve just been told, has got another fracture in it. So he’s going to be out, he hasn’t played hardly at all this season,” Hunt told SuperSport TV after Wednesday evening’s 1-1 league draw against Swallows FC at the FNB Stadium.

“So there’s another blow, it doesn't give us much up front. A bit short up front, [Leonardo] Castro with a groin problem.

“Times of adversity though, we stand up to be counted, we believe in the players that we have got available. We are going to have to trust them and set up a plan and have a go, that’s all we can do,” the four-time PSL league winning coach added.

Castro was on target with a header in the draw with the Birds, who had scored first through Kagiso Malinga.

Hunt was unhappy with the result and felt his side should have got more from the game.

“Stuck record, saying the same things. Poor defending, unbelievable missed opportunities again. Final ball. Things we work on every day,”continued the former SuperSport United and Bidvest Wits coach.

“We got ourselves on the back-foot. We should be dealing with that, the first goal, it’s coming from long way out. And then we got ourselves back in and had some real opportunities in and around the box, just the final ball [was missing].”

Wednesday’s result leaves Amakhosi in 10th position and just five points above the drop zone.