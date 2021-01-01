Three issues of concern for Kaizer Chiefs coach Hunt after Amakhosi’s Wydad humiliation in Ouagadougou

In a season in which the Soweto team has not been able to sign new players due to a Fifa transfer ban, things seem to be going from bad to worse

Kaizer Chiefs' miserable season took a turn for the worse on Sunday when they were trounced 4-0 by Wydad Casablanca in a Caf Champions League Group C encounter at the Stade du 4 Aout in Burkina Faso.

Now without a win in their last eight games, Chiefs looked like a beaten team as soon as the Moroccans scored in the eighth minute and it could become a damage limitation exercise for Amakhosi coach Gavin Hunt in order to get through to the end of the season.

Ahead of Wednesday’s clash with Angolan side Petro de Luanda at the FNB Stadium, Hunt now has some more problems to solve.

Khune remains shaky

Hunt has been alternating between Itumeleng Khune and Daniel Akpeyi this season, and neither has impressed. Despite Khune having made more high profile mistakes, Hunt recently restored him to the starting line-up as a show of faith.



But the former Bafana Bafana number one did not do himself any favours with a poor overall performance on Sunday night. And he was left embarrassed for the third goal after rushing off his line before changing his mind and back-pedalling - while Simon Msuva’s lob bounced into an empty net.

Ngezana being played out of position

Siyabonga Ngezana is not a natural right-back but has played there a lot this season, initially to plug the void left by the injured Reeve Frosler. Since Frosler’s return to the team, he’s mostly been utilised on the left flank – an area which Chiefs have struggled with ever since Tshepo Masilela’s best days were behind him.

This is despite having the likes of Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya, Philani Zulu and Yagan Sasman as options for the left full-back role.

Ngezana has mainly done okay at right-back, but seems better suited to his natural centre-back role. And he has been exposed in recent games, which was certainly the case for the opening goal on Sunday as Muaid Ellafi exploited some empty space in the Chiefs right-back vicinity, before crossing for Mohammed Ounajem to score.

Nurkovic still firing blanks

Samir Nurkovic has not scored for 10 games now and the Serbian looks to have lost his confidence, which had seemed in abundance when he returned to the team after a long-term injury at the start of the year and contributed with some goals and assists.

Hunt is trying different partnerships up front, and on Sunday Nurkovic was partnered with Lebogang Manyama and Leonardo Castro. Castro worked hard but nothing fell for him while Manyama continued to misfire as he has done for most of the season.

So it’s not only Nurkovic’s form in front of goal which will be of concern to Hunt, but also the lack of service he’s getting from his fellow forwards and from the Chiefs midfield department; the likes of Willard Katsande and Kearyn Baccus did not much offer much attacking impetus on Sunday. The return from injury of Khama Billiat can’t come soon enough.