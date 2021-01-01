Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt: You could see we had not won in a long time

The Glamour Boys survived a last minute scare when Usuthu scored through Thapelo Xoki, but his effort was ruled out for a foul on Daniel Akpeyi

coach Gavin Hunt said it was ‘only natural’ his side endured nervy moments while closing out their 1-0 victory over at Kings Park Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

The win was a first in eight attempts in the league for the Glamour Boys and gives Hunt some respite by moving his team four points clear of the relegation zone.

In what was a hard-fought and often physical encounter against AmaZulu, the only goal of the game was scored after 10 minutes by Samir Nurkovic, who was making his first start this season after returning from a long-term injury.

Hunt felt there were chances to have made the result more comfortable, but he was ultimately pleased with the endeavour and character his charges showed.

“Beautiful pitch, I thought we could play a little bit. A couple of times we broke out, but we just couldn’t make that final pass,” he told SuperSport TV.

“It was going to be that kind of game and I said to them at half time, you know, the longer it goes 1-0, the more they (AmaZulu) are going to come on and the more we are going to have problems, and they got free-kick after free-kick.

“But I thought we did well, defended well, especially in the first half,” Hunt added.

“But I also thought we had a good couple of chances as well. You know Samir could have...brilliant first game back, I didn’t want to play him 90 minutes, but it is what it is, we don’t have a striker, it's all we’ve got.

“I knew if we had chances we had to take them to get the pressure off. You can see we haven’t won in a long time, the last five, 10 minutes, kept on giving the ball away, that’s natural.”

Next up for Chiefs is a trip down south to face on Saturday evening.

It will remain to be seen if Happy Mashiane will be available, as he took some heavy tackles in Durban, especially an early one from Usuthu defender Thembela Sikhakhane.

“We’re struggling hey, with players. I think that was the first minute (the Sikhakhane tackle), I thought here we go again, have to make a change again,” Hunt lamented.

“And we had to make a change after half time again, another problem, so we’ve certainly run out of numbers,” he said in reference to Chiefs’ growing injury list which includes Khama Billiat and Leonardo Castro among others.