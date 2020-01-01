Kaizer Chiefs coach Hunt: We must not 'blow up' Ngcobo early

The Amakhosi coach says there's only so much that can be coached and that the rest has to come from within the player himself

coach Gavin Hunt is pleased with midfielder Nkosingiphile Ngcobo's progress but has cautioned the South African football fraternity not to get carried away with praise of the youngster.

Chiefs' transfer ban means Hunt has been forced to turn inwards to find solutions for his team and this has meant giving several of the club's younger players a chance.

So far it's worked as the likes of Njabulo Blom and Ngcobo have acquitted themselves well while Siyabonga Ngezana also had a solid game in defence during Chiefs' 1-0 win over on Tuesday night.

Speaking to the media after the Chilli Boys match on Ngcobo's progress this season, it was clear Hunt thinks the player is hugely talented.

But he did touch on a couple of areas where he thinks the 20-year-old can add to his game.

"I won't say much to him, but if he drops below the standard, then he won't play," the newly-appointed Glamour Boys coach cautioned.

"Every young player goes through ups and downs. What he does off the ball is the most important thing. He's got so much ability, the boy."

Apart from working hard off the ball, Hunt also wants Ngcobo to become a greater threat in front of goal.

"He should have scored [against Chippa], he's had two, three chances in the last three games as well to score," the coach said.

"So that's the next step of that he's got to take. But also what he's got to do is to be better without the ball. He's got to have that in him, I can only give him the platform and show him and explain to him and coach him.

"But it's up to the boy. What we mustn't do, and we do it too much in - they have one good game and we blow them up. We've got to keep his feet on the ground and really demand more from him," Hunt continued.

"Which he's got, I think he's got more in him. But ability....you can't just have players with ability, you need players doing the right thing.

"Let's take it one step at a time with him. He's played three games now. I was only there a week and I put him straight in. The next step as I say is to try to get on the scoresheet."