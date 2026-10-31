Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz slams officiating after Soweto derby defeat against Orlando Pirates - 'We’ve seen it’s offside'

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Amakhosi coach has voiced his frustration following a narrow Soweto derby defeat to Pirates, pointing to controversial officiating decisions as a major factor in the result. Despite seeing his side fall to a 2-1 loss at a packed FNB Stadium, the French tactician remained defiant regarding the quality of the performance produced by his young squad.

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Officiating frustrations & missed opportunities

The Soweto derby is never short of drama, and the latest edition at FNB Stadium was no different as Kaizer Chiefs fell to a 2-1 defeat against their arch-rivals Orlando Pirates. Yanela Mbuthuma and Tshepang Moremi found the net for the Buccaneers, sandwiching a Pule Mmodi equaliser, but the headlines were dominated by Fernando Da Cruz's assessment of the match officials. The Chiefs boss was adamant that key moments went against his side, specifically questioning the validity of the opposition's opener.

Speaking in his post-match assessment, Da Cruz highlighted that Amakhosi should have put the game out of reach during a dominant opening period.

“In the first half we must kill this game,” he said as per iDiski Times. “Normally, 2 or 3-0 because the goal of Pirates, we’ve seen it’s offside, and maybe there is a red card as well. If we score two or three goals, we’re gonna kill this game. In the second half, in the last 20 minutes, with our young players we have a lack of experience. They don’t create chances because we have a lack of experience; we give them chances to score more goals. We know where we must improve.”

Young squad shows promise

While the result was a bitter pill to swallow for the Naturena faithful, Da Cruz found several positives in how his team approached the biggest fixture on the South African football calendar.

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Despite these hurdles, the performance displayed a clear tactical identity that Da Cruz has been working to instill.

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“I’m very happy about the team, because we are a young team. We miss five injured players as well,” the Frenchman added when discussing the depth of his current roster. “But we played as we played today against a team like Pirates, so I want to congratulate the players. The last 20 minutes we were tired, but I want to congratulate my players.”

Learning from a derby day lesson

The defeat leaves Chiefs looking for answers as they aim to climb the Betway Premiership standings, while Pirates used the victory to move to the summit of the league table.

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Experience remains the buzzword for the Amakhosi coach, who is overseeing a period of transition at the club. With several senior figures unavailable, the responsibility fell on shoulders that perhaps were not yet ready for the intensity of a Soweto derby final whistle.

The journey forward for Chiefs involves integrating those returning from injury while maintaining the high-energy style showcased in the first half at FNB Stadium. As the season progresses, the pressure will remain on the coaching staff to turn these promising displays into consistent results. For now, the focus remains on the "what if" scenarios regarding the officiating and the missed chances that could have turned the derby in their favour.