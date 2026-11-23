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The Glamour Boys' head coach has fired a warning shot ahead of the Knockout Cup final, reflecting on past officiating frustrations. The Frenchman secured a massive result on Sunday to set up a mouth-watering Soweto Derby showdown for the trophy next month.

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Revenge on the cards

Kaizer Chiefs have secured their place in the Carling Knockout Cup final following a gritty 2-1 victory over Mamelodi Sundowns after extra-time.

The victory sets up a high-stakes Soweto Derby against arch-rivals Orlando Pirates in the final.

“I want to say to the fans to come to this game, to encourage the team, to push the team, we played the Soweto Derby, some few weeks ago, we lost it, but we concede the first goal in the mistake of the referee,” the Frenchman told the media.

Challenging the Buccaneers

Despite his frustrations with the previous officiating, Fernando Da Cruz acknowledged the difficulties faced by referees in the domestic game.

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“I know it’s not easy to be a referee, especially without the VAR – so it can happen, but we produced a good game against Orlando Pirates, we know it will be a tough game, so let’s see what will happen,” Da Cruz added. His side showed significant tactical improvement during the semi-final win against Sundowns, suggesting they are better prepared for the upcoming challenge against the Buccaneers.

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The head coach is calling for a massive turnout from the Amakhosi supporters to act as the twelfth man.

'We want to lift this trophy'

Reaching this stage of the competition is a historic moment for the club. The focus now shifts entirely to tactical preparation for the December showpiece.

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“I’m very happy, the players deserve it, the club deserves [to be in the final again], the fans deserve it as well, they are very important to us, but now – we reached the final, it’s time to enjoy it and after we prepare this final, because we want to lift this trophy, against a very good team,” he stated.

The Carling Knockout Cup final is currently scheduled for December 12, though the Premier Soccer League has yet to officially confirm the host venue.