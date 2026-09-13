Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz reveals why midfield enforcer isn't a regular starter - 'He says he trusts in him a lot'

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Fernando Da Cruz has explained why midfielder Adolf Mtasingwa hasn’t enjoyed much game-time yet, saying it’s related to his adaption to South Africa.

The Tanzanian international was one of the most intriguing arrivals at the club during the transfer window, but his integration into the first-team setup has been a gradual process rather than an immediate explosion.

Mtasingwa, 27, joined Amakhosi at the start of the current campaign, however he has struggled for game-time featuring in only three matches across all competitions, and twice in Betway Premiership.

The wait for a regular starting berth continued this past weekend as the Tanzanian national was a late substitute in Chiefs’ 1-1 draw away a Polokwane City on Saturday, playing only 23 minutes as the side dropped to fourth place on the log with 12 points even though they are unbeaten in the campaign so far.

Speaking after the game Da Cruz said Mtasingwa is still adapting to the country and the side’s game model but he trusts his player. The French tactician highlighted that the lack of a full pre-season has been the primary stumbling block for the Tanzanian, who is still getting to grips with the intensity and specific tactical demands of the South African top flight.

“It’s related to his adaptation in South Africa because he arrived a little bit late during our preseason,” Da Cruz said through his interpreter.

“So he needs time to adapt to our game model. He says he trusts in him a lot."

With the domestic season reaching a critical juncture, the management of the squad will be paramount to maintaining their unbeaten start.

Da Cruz is fully aware that the fixture list will only become more congested as the weeks progress, and he believes that the upcoming schedule will provide the perfect platform for Mtasingwa to finally make his mark.

Addressing the player's future involvement, the coach provided a clear timeline for when fans might see more of the enforcer on the pitch.

“He says after the FIFA break we will play a lot of games so we will need everyone and Adolf will get minutes,” Da Cruz noted.

This assurance serves as a clear signal that the coaching staff has a specific development plan in place for the player, ensuring he is physically and tactically prepared before being thrust into the high-pressure environment of a starting role.

As Chiefs look to climb back up the Betway Premiership table and bridge the gap to the summit, having a fully integrated Mtasingwa could be a significant boost.

The midfielder's ability to break up play and provide a screen for the back four was a key reason for his recruitment, and his eventual inclusion could offer the tactical flexibility Da Cruz needs for tougher away assignments.







