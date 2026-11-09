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Langelihle Phili Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix
Sinolwetu Tompela
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Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz reveals latest on Langelihle Phili's injury ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns showdown - 'He is close...'

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Amakhosi have received a significant boost in their pursuit of silverware with news that the 21-year-old is nearing a competitive return. The talented winger has been a notable absentee for the Soweto giants following a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a serious ankle problem.

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'Maybe he will be ready for semi-final'

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Fernando da Cruz has provided a positive update regarding the fitness of Langelihle Phili.

Severe ankle damage sustained during a training session forced the young star to miss the club's last eight competitive matches.

Speaking to the media following his side's 2-1 victory over Siwelele, Fernando Da Cruz confirmed that Phili has finally rejoined his teammates on the grass. The tactician expressed his satisfaction with the progress made by the winger during his rehabilitation process. The return of such a dynamic attacking threat comes at a perfect time for the Soweto giants.

"Phili restarted [last week] with the squad and has been taking part in football sessions on the field," Da Cruz told the media.

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"So, he is close to restarting to play in competitions. Maybe he will be ready for the semi-final - we don’t know, but we will work a lot with him during this FIFA [international] break."

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Chasing silverware

The timing of Phili's recovery is particularly significant as Amakhosi have successfully booked their place in the Carling Knockout semi-finals. Having the winger available would provide Da Cruz with more tactical options against high-level opposition. The technical team will now monitor his reaction to full training during the current international window.

Chiefs are scheduled to face their perennial rivals Mamelodi Sundowns in the next round immediately following the conclusion of the FIFA break.

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Having a player of Phili's calibre back in contention could be the deciding factor in such a closely contested cup tie. His ability to beat defenders and create chances from wide areas was a key reason for his recruitment from Stellenbosch. The coach is clearly hopeful that the extra preparation time will allow the player to feature in the matchday squad.

Amakhosi supporters will be watching closely to see if their star man can make a lasting impact upon his return to the pitch.

Written bySinolwetu Tompela

Assistant Editor

Biography:

I studied Journalism and Media Studies at Damelin and have always known I was a storyteller. I started as a sports presenter at Kumkani FM before moving into digital media, writing for Front Runner and later managing social media for GritSports, contributing content creation for Netball South Africa - I combine a love of sports with the power of digital storytelling to bring stories to life.

My Football Story:

While I never played football, I’ve managed to find my place on the pitch through words—capturing the highs, lows, and drama of the game.

Favourite Football Memory:

Watching my first Soweto derby in 2014 live - coming from East London, I had never felt an atmosphere like that. That day, I knew I wanted to be part of this world for as long as I could.

Areas of Expertise:

South African football (Premier Soccer League, Hollywoodbets Super League)

Social Media (Sports content creation)

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