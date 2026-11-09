Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz rallies behind Mduduzi Shabalala after penalty setback - 'He is a very important player'

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The Soweto giants' head coach has offered a passionate defense of the 22-year-old following the youngster's penalty miss in the Carling Knockout Cup. Despite the error from the spot, the Amakhosi mentor remains convinced that the academy graduate is fundamental to his tactical vision at Naturena.

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' It has happened to best players'

Kaizer Chiefs secured their progression to the Carling Knockout Cup semi-finals with a 2-1 victory over Siwelele, but the match was somewhat overshadowed by Mduduzi Shabalala failing to convert from 12 yards.

However, Fernando Da Cruz was quick to dismiss the mounting pressure on the playmaker during his post-match address. The French coach highlighted that stepping up in high-pressure situations is a sign of character, rather than a cause for condemnation.

"Missing penalties can happen to any player. It has happened before to the best players, any players in the world, in the best competition," reflected Da Cruz.

"It’s normal that he is disappointed, but he must keep his head up and continue to work. For us, he is a very important player, and we need him," the tactician added.

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What comes next for Chiefs?

The victory serves as a massive morale boost for the Glamour Boys, though the road to silverware only gets tougher from here as they were drawn against Mamelodi Sundowns away from home in the semi-finals.

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This high-profile cup tie is scheduled for the weekend of November 21-22, providing Da Cruz with sufficient time to work on his side's composure in front of goal. The focus on Shabalala's mental recovery will be paramount as they prepare to face the reigning African champions in a knockout environment.

Once the cup hostilities conclude, Amakhosi will pivot their attention back to the Betway Premiership race. Their domestic campaign resumes with a challenging trip to the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium to face Chippa United.

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Maintaining momentum in both the cup and the league remains the ultimate objective for the Soweto giants this season.