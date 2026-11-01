Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz provides update on Khanyisa Mayo and Etiosa Ighodaro - 'He needs to understand the game model'

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Amakhosi coach has shed light on the current status of the attacking duo. Despite high expectations surrounding their arrivals at Naturena, both players have seen their involvement limited in recent Betway Premiership fixtures.

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Tactical integration and physical conditioning

The arrival of Khanyisa Mayo at Naturena was met with significant fanfare, as the former Cape Town City star was expected to become the focal point of the Amakhosi attack. However, the South African international has found consistent minutes hard to come by under the current technical setup.

Fernando Da Cruz has emphasised that the demands of top-flight football require a specific level of conditioning that Mayo is still striving to reach.

Speaking about the fitness levels of his star attacker, the French tactician noted that the player is progressing well but was not suited for the rigours of their most recent outing. “Mayo is not far; he’s a quality player, but for this game he was not physically ready to play this type of game. He must walk into the game, and with Ighodaro, he needs to understand the game model, so we’ll work with him,” Da Cruz said, as quoted by iDiski Times.

Adapting to the Chiefs game model

While Mayo’s hurdles are largely physical, new signing Etiosa Ighodaro is facing a different challenge as he attempts to break into the side. The striker, who joined the club to provide much-needed depth and a different tactical profile upfront, is currently undergoing a period of adaptation. Da Cruz has made it clear that understanding the team's specific tactical requirements and overall "game model" is the final hurdle for the player to overcome.

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The French coach believes that Ighodaro has the potential to become a vital asset for the Soweto giants, but he will not be fast-tracked until he fully grasps the defensive and offensive responsibilities expected of him.

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Developing this understanding takes time, especially for players arriving in a new environment with high pressure. The technical team is currently spending extra hours working with the forward on the training ground to bridge the gap between his current output and the requirements of the system.

Meeting the intensity of the Soweto Derby

The necessity for peak physical condition and tactical awareness was highlighted by the intensity of high-profile matches, such as those against local rivals Orlando Pirates.

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“He can be another solution… when we play teams like Pirates, we need to be physically ready, you see the last 20 minutes, they are full of intensity, they introduce fresh players with quality, so we must be ready,” the coach explained. This comment underlines the philosophy at Naturena, where every player must be capable of matching the work rate of their opponents to ensure the team does not fade late in games.

Ultimately, the message from the Chiefs camp is one of patience and preparation. While fans are eager to see their big-name signings lead the line, the coaching staff is focused on the long-term success of the project.