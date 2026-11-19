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Amakhosi are gearing up for a high-stakes Carling Knockout Cup semi-final against the Tshwane giants, with a place in the final on the line. The Glamour Boys' head coach has shed light on his selection dilemmas regarding two key attacking options ahead of Sunday’s massive encounter.

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Selection dilemmas for Amakhosi

Kaizer Chiefs are looking to secure a place in the Carling Knockout cup final as they prepare for a titanic battle against Mamelodi Sundowns.

While Masandawana had a significant portion of their squad away on national team duty, Fernando Da Cruz was able to work closely with his players at Naturena.

Langelihle Phili has been working his way back into full training over the last seven days.

“Phili trained normally with the squad since one week,” Da Cruz explained during his pre-match briefing. The French tactician acknowledged the talent at his disposal but remained cautious about the player's readiness for the intensity of a semi-final.

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“He has a lack of minutes inside the competitions but potentially he’s a player who can be available in the squad for Sunday,” the coach noted.

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Mokwana lacking match rhythm

Elias Mokwana is also in contention to feature, having signed for the club as a free agent earlier this month. The winger arrived with high expectations, but like Phili, the primary concern for the coaching staff remains his overall conditioning and competitive sharpness following a period without regular games.

Da Cruz confirmed that Mokwana is essentially in the same boat as his younger teammate. The winger has integrated into the daily sessions but is still searching for the necessary rhythm required to compete at the highest level in South African football.

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“He’s in the same situation as Phili, he trained with the team but there is a lack of rhythm for the competition,” Da Cruz added.

Despite these concerns over match fitness, the door remains open for both players to play a role this weekend. “It’s the same as Phili – potentially he can be in the squad on Sunday,” the Amakhosi coach concluded.