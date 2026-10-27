Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz promises 'we will win more and more games'

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Amakhosi's head coach has issued a rallying cry to the club's supporters, insisting that better results are just around the corner despite a difficult start to the campaign. The Frenchman remains adamant that his squad is performing well and only needs a clinical edge to turn their fortunes around.

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Pressure mounts ahead of Carling Knockout clash

Fernando Da Cruz faces a defining moment in his early tenure at Kaizer Chiefs as he prepares his side for a crucial Carling Knockout first-round encounter against TS Galaxy.

The timing of the match against Galaxy is seen as a double-edged sword for the Amakhosi.

Despite the high stakes, Da Cruz is choosing to view the busy schedule as an opportunity rather than a burden. He believes that the quick succession of games allows his players to move past recent failures and concentrate on the immediate task at hand. The coach is determined to see his side progress in the domestic cup competition to silence the growing noise surrounding his leadership. “It’s very good to play the next game quickly [after losing] because we can switch our focus to the next game immediately. We must make sure that we qualify for the next round of the Carling Cup,” Da Cruz told Sowetan.

Defending the process and player performance

In the face of criticism, the Chiefs tactician has been vocal about protecting his squad from the external weight of expectation. Da Cruz argued that the season is still in its infancy and that panic would be counterproductive to the long-term goals he has set for the team. He highlighted the fact that they are only in the month of October, suggesting that there is ample time for the standings to change and for the team's hard work on the training ground to eventually pay dividends in competitive matches. His philosophy remains rooted in stability rather than reactive changes based on a few negative results.

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The Frenchman is particularly concerned about the psychological well-being of his players, urging the surrounding environment to remain supportive. He believes that excessive scrutiny this early in the year could stifle the natural talent within the group. “The most important thing is not to put pressure on these players,” the Chiefs coach noted, suggesting that there was no need to panic so early in the season. “We are only in October... it’s the beginning of the season and there’s still a lot of games to be played. We must just continue to work,” he added.





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Looking forward to the Soweto Derby

Confidence remains the central theme of Da Cruz’s message to the public, as he insists that a winning streak is on the horizon. The coach has called for his players to show even more personality on the pitch, demanding that they match their technical ability with the grit required to win tight matches. This blend of character and high-tempo football is, in his view, the blueprint for success at a club of Chiefs' stature. The upcoming clash with TS Galaxy serves as the final dress rehearsal before they meet their fiercest rivals, Orlando Pirates, in a match that often defines a season.

The Frenchman’s optimism is unwavering, and he believes that the underlying statistics of their performances justify his positive outlook. He has challenged his squad to maintain their intensity levels, promising that the rewards will come if they do not deviate from their current path. “The team plays very well but it’s only the results that are not favouring us. We must continue this way, with character, with intensity we will win more and more games,” Da Cruz said. This defiant stance will be tested immediately as the lights go on at FNB Stadium for the Carling Knockout opener.

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As the South African football calendar intensifies, the eyes of the nation will be on how Chiefs respond to this period of adversity. With Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns, and other rivals also in action during a packed midweek schedule, the race for silverware and league positioning is heating up. For Da Cruz, the goal is simple: secure a win tonight, rebuild the team's confidence, and head into the Soweto Derby with the momentum needed to satisfy a fan base that is hungry for success. The next few days will undoubtedly determine the narrative for the remainder of his debut campaign in Naturena.