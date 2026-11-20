Share Follow GOAL on Google

The French tactician has offered insight into the tactical deployment of the Amakhosi rising star, amid growing questions about his best position on the pitch. While the 21-year-old has shone as a traditional playmaker for South Africa’s youth sides, his role at Naturena has remained a subject of significant debate.

Advertisement

Developing a versatile tactical model

The young attacker has long been viewed as one of the most exciting prospects in South African football, particularly after flourishing in the number 10 role for both the national Under-20 and Under-23 setups.

Fernando Da Cruz has now explained the rationale behind this positioning, suggesting that the player’s ability to drift between zones is a key component of the team's tactical framework.

“With us, in our model games, in some phases of our model games, he plays outside. Sometimes, during the game, he plays inside as well. In some games, he plays only as a number 10,” Da Cruz told the media.

International vs senior club football

The transition from youth international football to the high-pressure environment of the Betway Premiership is a significant jump, and Da Cruz was quick to temper expectations regarding a permanent move to a central playmaking role.

Advertisement Advertisement

“In some games, he plays outside. So, it is interesting about the ability of Vilakazi to play different positions that even if he starts outside, he can come inside during the game as well,” he continued.

Related Topics

The French tactician believes that being able to operate in different slots makes the 21-year-old more difficult to mark.

'It is difficult to compare'

Perhaps the most striking part of the coach's assessment was his refusal to judge the player's club performances against his international exploits. Da Cruz emphasised that the level of opposition and the tactical context make such comparisons almost entirely redundant when analysing a player's growth and output at the highest level.

Advertisement

“So, for him, that is the most important. But I cannot compare the national team and the club. It is difficult to compare one player in two different contexts,” the Chiefs coach stated.

Highlighting the disparity in competitive levels, Da Cruz concluded: “How can you compare the performance of Vilakazi when he plays against Madagascar under 23 and when he plays with us against Mamelodi [Sundowns] or Orlando Pirates? It is not possible.” The focus now remains on how the young talent navigates these high-stakes fixtures in the league.