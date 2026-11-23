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Amakhosi's head coach has expressed his immense admiration for Dortley following the defender's remarkable return to competitive action. The South African international has defied medical expectations by reclaiming his place in the starting XI several months earlier than initially anticipated.

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Dortley defies medical timelines

Fernando Da Cruz was quick to highlight the dedication shown by the South African international during his rehabilitation process. The coach noted that Rushwin Dortley’s presence has transformed the team's backline, providing both technical security and a physical presence that was missed during his lengthy absence. His return ahead of schedule has allowed the technical team to integrate him into the matchday squad well before the turn of the year.

“For the moment, we only play one game, he is able to play one game a week, no problem, to come back so quick, he made a lot of effort, he worked a lot, a lot,” the Amakhosi coach explained to the media.

“We planed for him to come back in January but he made a big effort to come back before, I’m so happy for him,” Da Cruz added.

'He adds defensive quality'

Beyond his physical recovery, Da Cruz has been impressed by the tactical attributes Dortley brings to the side. While acknowledging that there might be some rustiness after such a long time out, the head coach believes the benefits of having Dortley in the starting lineup far outweigh the risks. The defender’s aerial prowess and comfort on the ball have been identified as key factors in the club's recent tactical progression.

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The coach offered a candid assessment of the player's recent performances, stating: “He adds defensive quality, he is good with his head, with the ball, even though he made mistakes in the beginning of the game, he adds a lot offensively to our game, he must continue with that.”

With the Carling Knockout Cup final scheduled for mid-December, the focus for Dortley and his teammates now shifts back to league duties and immediate cup preparations. The Glamour Boys are set to navigate a busy period in the Betway Premiership, with upcoming fixtures against Chippa United and Milford FC serving as vital tests for the squad's depth and consistency before they battle for the trophy.

The management will likely continue to monitor Dortley’s workload to ensure he does not suffer any setbacks following his early return. The fans will be hoping his presence can help lead the side to domestic glory in the coming weeks.