Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz gives medical department thumbs up despite mounting injury crisis - 'They are trying to do their best to recover the players'

Chiefs have endured a difficult start to the campaign in terms of personnel availability, with the treatment room at Naturena becoming increasingly crowded.

Coach Fernando Da Cruz has been forced to navigate these challenges while attempting to maintain the team's competitive edge but, rather than lamenting the misfortune of losing key figures, Da Cruz has chosen to spotlight the tireless efforts of the club’s support staff who are working to ensure a full squad is restored as quickly as possible.

Speaking to iDiski Times regarding the state of his squad, Da Cruz categorised the fitness issues into two distinct groups to provide clarity on the recovery timelines.

The coach explained that the staff is dealing with both legacy issues from the previous campaign and recent setbacks.

“There are two types of injuries,” said Da Cruz

“Injuries players had last season, so it takes time for us to recover these players at 100%.

“And the injuries that happened this season, but our medical staff is doing a very good job, and they are trying to do their best to recover the players as soon as possible," Da Cruz stated.

Amakhosi began the season without the services of Khanyisa Mayo, Rushwin Dortley and Mduduzi Tshabalala due to ailments carried over from the previous term.

While Tshabalala has successfully made his way back into the matchday fold, the squad depth has been further tested by the absence of several other defensive and midfield options, especially in the left back position where Da Cruz faced the unprecedented situation of having all five players capable of playing that position in the treatment room.

The situation has become even more pressing with news filtering through that Thabiso Monyane has been ruled out of competitive action for at least four weeks.

Monyane joins the promising Langelihle Phili on the sidelines, adding further pressure to a squad that is preparing for a crucial encounter against Siwelele in Dobsonville on Sunday.

“Monyane will not be available before the FIFA window because he’s injured for four weeks; Phili is the same thing; he’s injured for eight weeks,” Da Cruz told FARPost at the Chiefs training grounds.

“But we have players who came back: Mako, Cross, Kabelo [Nkgwesa] and Reeve Frosler. They are not 100% physically. So they are coming back step by step. With Flavio Silva, he will be ready in one or two weeks.”

Despite these setbacks, the mood within the camp remains focused on maintaining their current unbeaten run in the league.

The medical department’s efficiency will be under the microscope as Chiefs look to navigate a busy fixture schedule.

The return of players like Tshabalala has served as a proof of concept for the recovery protocols in place, giving the technical team hope that others will soon follow suit.

With the league competition intensifying, having a deep and healthy squad is paramount for any side with ambitions of silverware.

As the Soweto giants head into the weekend, the focus will be on those available to take the pitch in Dobsonville.

The resilience of the squad will be tested as they look to overcome these personnel hurdles and secure three points.

Fans will be eager to see if the medical team can expedite the return of the defensive unit, particularly given the recent blow to Monyane.







