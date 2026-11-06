Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz explains Nkosingiphile Ngcobo's lack of game time - 'He must keep his motivation'

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Amakhosi head coach has opened up regarding the lack of playing time for the 26-year-old during the 2026/27 season. The midfielder has found himself on the fringes of the first team as the Soweto giants look to establish a new hierarchy under their current leadership.

Advertisement

Competition for places at Naturena

Fernando Da Cruz has broken his silence on the tactical decisions keeping fan favourite Nkosingiphile Ngcobo out of the starting XI. The midfielder has seen his opportunities severely limited.

The coach highlighted that the depth within the squad is the primary reason for the player's current peripheral role. With several young talents pushing for a spot in the creative hub of the team, the battle for a starting berth has become increasingly intense. Da Cruz noted that the standards at the club require every player to remain at their peak to earn a place on the pitch.

"And to speak about Mshini, he has a lot of competition for his position, with [Mduduzi] Shabalala, and [Mfundo] Vilakazi, who is able to play in this position as well," the coach explained, as per Kickoff. "So he must keep his motivation; he must keep working, because we need everyone during the season."

Mayo still building fitness

While Ngcobo’s absence is largely down to selection choices, Khanyisa Mayo’s lack of involvement is rooted in physical setbacks.

Advertisement Advertisement

Da Cruz was quick to clarify that there are no underlying issues beyond the player's physical readiness. The medical and technical staff are taking a cautious approach to ensure that when Mayo does return, he is capable of performing at the highest intensity without risking a relapse of his injury. The focus remains on a gradual reintegration into the matchday environment.

Related Topics

"There is nothing that happened with these two players, as I have already said last time, Khanyisa Mayo is not ready physically for the moment," the tactician added. "He worked hard for that to come back, but he's on the good way." The update suggests that while a return is not immediate, the striker is making steady progress behind the scenes.

Upcoming cup challenges

The Glamour Boys are currently preparing for a crucial fixture as they look to secure silverware this season.

Advertisement

Ngcobo will be determined to use the upcoming cup tie as a way to force himself back into the manager's plans. With the coach emphasising the need for squad depth over a long season, the door remains open for those currently on the sidelines. The pressure is on the senior figures to maintain their focus and deliver when called upon in high-stakes matches.

As the Soweto giants aim for a spot in the semi-finals, the availability of the full squad remains a priority for Da Cruz. While Mayo will continue his rehabilitation away from the matchday squad, the rest of the team must maintain high levels of motivation. A victory on Sunday would not only boost morale but also justify the coach's heavy rotation and selection policies.