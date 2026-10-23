Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz explains Nkosingiphile Ngcobo absence - 'Other players in his position have simply performed better'

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Amakhosi's head coach has shed light on the ongoing absence of Nkosingiphile Ngcobo from the starting XI, pointing to fierce internal competition at Naturena. The midfielder has found minutes hard to come by this season, leading to intense speculation regarding his long-term future with the Soweto giants.

Advertisement

The reason behind Ngcobo's limited role

The situation surrounding Nkosingiphile Ngcobo has become a major talking point among the Amakhosi faithful, as the creative spark has featured in just two league fixtures this term. Speaking to the press in Durban, Fernando Da Cruz was quick to dismiss any suggestions of a falling out or behind-the-scenes drama. Instead, the French tactician attributed the midfielder's peripheral status to the impressive form of his teammates, which has made the starting lineup difficult to break into.

"Nothing happened; there is no issue with Mshini. Other players in his position have simply performed better, like [Mduduzi] Shabalala - Shabalala has performed well," Da Cruz explained to KickOff.

Da Cruz maintained that the door remains open for the 26-year-old if he shows the necessary hunger on the training pitch.

"Mshini just needs to continue working hard. If he continues to work hard, he will get his opportunity, as he already has against Golden Arrows in the MTN8 [quarter-final]." This message serves as both a challenge and a reassurance to the player, who was once considered the cornerstone of the club's future attacking plans before his recent dip in usage.

Advertisement Advertisement

Potential January exit for Mshini

Despite the coach's public stance of encouragement, reports suggest that Ngcobo is becoming increasingly disillusioned with his lack of game time at Naturena. Having made his senior debut back in 2017, the Pietermaritzburg-born star has racked up 129 appearances for the club, contributing eight goals and three assists. However, his most recent outing was a mere 12-minute cameo during a 1-1 draw against Mamelodi Sundowns in mid-August, a statistic that underlines his current fringe status.

Related Topics

Seeking to take control of his professional trajectory, Ngcobo has reportedly partnered with Belgian sports management agency Lupus Sports. This move is widely interpreted as a strategic step to facilitate a transfer away from the Soweto giants when the January window opens.

While the player’s representatives look for options abroad or elsewhere in the league, the focus within the camp remains on the immediate tactical challenges.

Advertisement

Continental focus amid selection dilemmas

While the individual future of Ngcobo remains a distraction, Chiefs are currently preoccupied with a massive task in the CAF Confederation Cup. The Glamour Boys are set to host Zambian outfit Red Arrows at the Moses Mabhida Stadium this Friday, where they must overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg.

The pressure is mounting on the technical team to deliver results, and Da Cruz knows that squad depth will be vital during a congested fixture period. If Ngcobo remains at the club past the next window, he will need to capitalise on any small windows of opportunity that arise during these knockout competitions.

Advertisement

As the Soweto giants prepare for their Friday night showdown in Durban, the Ngcobo saga continues to simmer in the background. Whether the midfielder can replicate his past heroics and force his way back into the coach's plans remains to be seen. For now, the narrative at Naturena is one of intense competition, where only those outperforming their peers will earn the right to wear the famous gold and black jersey in the starting eleven.