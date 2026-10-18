Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz explains Mfundo Vilakazi substitution after CAF Confederation Cup defeat - 'We needed more fresh players'

For some observers, the turning point was the withdrawal of Mfundo Vilakazi, who was replaced in the 71st minute, before Alassane Diarra scored the winning goal for the Zambian hosts in the 76th minute.

The timing of the substitution sparked immediate debate, with some suggesting that the youngster's departure disrupted the team's shape and allowed the home side to seize control.

However, Fernando Da Cruz explained to the media that Vilakazi was tired, prompting the decision to substitute him.

"Mfundo Vilakazi was tired, so we wanted a fresh player," said Da Cruz.

Next matches ORP Premier Soccer League 09:30 KAC

"It’s not after the substitution of Vilakazi that our team conceded a goal. It’s just one corner. After the goal, we try again to create some chances, but it was a little bit difficult. So, don’t agree with analysis because we needed more fresh players on the pitch because some of our players were tired."

The French tactician remained adamant that the goal was an isolated defensive lapse rather than a systemic failure caused by his personnel changes.

By highlighting the set-piece nature of the winning strike, Da Cruz sought to redirect the conversation away from his substitutions and toward his team's inability to handle specific pressure moments throughout the second half.

Chiefs must now find a way to overturn the one-goal deficit when they host the Zambian side in the second leg.

"We lacked efficiency, and we just need to put more weight when we attack [in the return leg]," he explained as he looked forward to the challenge.

The coach is confident that his squad has the quality to turn the tie around if they apply themselves correctly. The pressure will be immense as the club seeks to avoid an early exit from continental competition.

He concluded his assessment by calling for resilience from his players as they prepare for the high-stakes rematch.

"We must work hard and [results] will turn in our favour," Da Cruz added.



