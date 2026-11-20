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Amakhosi mentor has issued a firm challenge, detailing exactly what the young forward must do to break into the South African national team. Despite showing flashes of brilliance in Naturena, the 22-year-old remains on the periphery of Pitso Mosimane’ senior Bafana squad.

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'Continue to work hard'

Kaizer Chiefs attacker Wandile Duba has established himself as one of the most promising talents in the current Amakhosi setup, but his club coach believes there is a significant step remaining in his development.

Since his promotion to the first team three seasons ago, the forward has made 53 league appearances and found the back of the net 12 times.

Duba is no stranger to the national team environment, having previously represented South Africa at the U20 COSAFA Youth Championship in 2022, where he netted twice.

Speaking ahead of a high-stakes Carling Knockout Cup semi-final clash against Mamelodi Sundowns, Da Cruz emphasised that the path to international recognition requires a shift in mentality.

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“Duba must continue to work hard. He must continue to excel as well,” Da Cruz told the media

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Setting targets for international recognition

The Amakhosi mentor elaborated on the specific requirements for a player to be considered by the national team selectors. He suggested that the jump from domestic football to the international arena demands a level of reliability that Duba has yet to fully demonstrate over a completed season.

“He needs to have again more consistency in his performance because to reach the national team is not only to perform during three, four months,” the Chiefs tactician continued.

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Da Cruz concluded his message by urging the forward to stay focused on his long-term objectives.

“He needs to perform all the season and after he can reach all the targets he has in his mind,” Da Cruz added. With a crucial semi-final on the horizon, Duba has the perfect platform to show his coach that he is ready to sustain his form against the best teams in the country.