Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz calls for togetherness to help club out of form slump - 'After this period we will have better results'

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Kaizer Chiefs head coach Fernando Da Cruz has issued a rallying cry for unity at Naturena as the club continues to struggle for consistency on all fronts. Despite a worrying run of results that has left supporters frustrated, the Frenchman insists that a collective effort is the only way to return the Soweto giants to their former glory.

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Da Cruz calls for patience amid poor run

Kaizer Chiefs find themselves in a difficult position as their recent struggles continued with a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Red Arrows in the CAF Confederation Cup on Saturday.

Speaking to the media after the final whistle in Zambia, Da Cruz addressed the growing concerns regarding the team's form and the atmosphere within the squad.

"We know that they are not happy because in the PSL we don’t lose but we don’t win as well," he told the media.

"And [on Saturday], we lost but there is a second leg, and we need them at home to be behind us for us to win and qualify. What is most important in this type of period is that we need to be together as staff, management, players, fans, and everyone to go through this period because after this period we will have better results," the coach added.

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Analysis of the attacking struggles

The defeat to Red Arrows highlighted a significant drop in creativity, a departure from the performances Chiefs have shown in domestic league action. While the club has struggled to turn draws into wins in the Betway Premiership, they had generally looked capable of creating scoring opportunities.

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The manager was honest about the team's failure to exert pressure on the opposition goalkeeper and suggested that tactical adjustments are inevitable for the return fixture.

"For sure, we need to change something to create more chances," Da Cruz admitted when questioned about the lack of offensive threat shown by his players. He emphasized that the inability to carve out openings was an anomaly based on their recent displays in South African football, and that the coaching team would be conducting a thorough review of the performance to identify the root causes of the stagnation.

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"Normally, we create more chances in the PSL, and it is the first time that we didn’t create a lot of chances, so we need to analyse and afterwards we need to change somethings to be able to qualify," he continued. The pressure is now on the technical team to find a solution that balances defensive stability with the urgent need for goals, as the club risks an early exit from continental competition. The return leg represents a pivotal moment for Da Cruz to prove that his philosophy can yield tangible results under high-stakes conditions at home.

Looking ahead to the second leg

Fortunately for the Amakhosi, the narrow margin of the defeat means they are still very much in the tie as they prepare to host Red Arrows in the reverse fixture. The match is scheduled to take place this coming Friday at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, a venue where Chiefs historically enjoy significant support. The switch to a home environment is seen as a crucial factor in the club's plans to turn the tie around and secure passage to the next round of the CAF Confederation Cup. Da Cruz is banking on the "togetherness" he preached to manifest in the stands.

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The stakes could not be higher for the Frenchman, who is acutely aware that the patience of the Amakhosi faithful is not infinite.

As the preparations begin for the Friday night clash, the message from the Chiefs camp remains one of defiance and long-term optimism. Da Cruz insists that the current slump is merely a temporary phase that the club must navigate collectively.