Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz breaks silence on Elias Mokwana's signing - 'It will be tough'

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Amakhosi coach has provided an update on the arrival of Mokwana, warning that the winger faces a difficult road ahead to achieve full fitness. The Bafana Bafana international has officially returned to South Africa to join the club he supported as a child after a spell abroad.

Advertisement

Integrating a marquee addition

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Fernando Da Cruz has tempered expectations regarding the immediate impact of new signing Elias Mokwana. The 27-year-old winger has finally completed a long-awaited move to Naturena, arriving at the club he supported throughout his youth. While the excitement among the Amakhosi faithful is palpable, Da Cruz is taking a cautious approach to the player’s fitness levels and tactical integration within the current squad.

Mokwana’s journey to the Soweto giants has been a circuitous one, having previously been linked with a move to Chiefs before his surprise switch to Esperance Sportive de Tunis. During his time with the Tunisian powerhouse, he registered seven goals and four assists across 38 appearances.

The winger has now been handed the number 14 shirt at Chiefs, but fans may have to wait to see him at his best. Da Cruz highlighted the lack of a traditional pre-season as a primary concern for the technical team.

Da Cruz assesses Mokwana's quality

Despite the physical hurdles, Da Cruz was full of praise for the technical ability that Mokwana brings to the table. The winger has become a regular fixture in the national team setup and is expected to provide a creative spark that the Amakhosi have lacked in wide areas.

Advertisement Advertisement

“Elias Mokwana is a very good player, an experienced player with international experience, he has a lot of quality,” Da Cruz said as per iDiski Times. The coach acknowledged that the lack of preparation time would be a significant obstacle to overcome in the short term. “With no pre-season? Will be tough, but in the upcoming FIFA break it will be the time to integrate him into the team, step by step,”

Related Topics

The upcoming international window will provide a vital breathing space for the coaching staff to work closely with the new arrival. By using this period for intensive training and tactical briefings, Chiefs hope to have Mokwana ready for a more prominent role when the domestic schedule resumes.

Focus on the Carling Knockout

While the long-term integration of Mokwana is a priority, Chiefs are currently occupied with immediate knockout competition duties. The Glamour Boys are finalising their preparations for a massive Carling Knockout Cup quarter-final clash against Siwelele.

Advertisement

Winning the Carling Knockout would be a major statement for Da Cruz and his staff, especially as they look to build momentum in the Betway Premiership. The competition offers a direct route to success and a chance to reward the supporters for their patience.

The absence of a full pre-season for Mokwana means the medical team will be monitoring his metrics closely over the next fortnight. For now, the Amakhosi will rely on their existing personnel to secure a spot in the semi-finals.