Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz blasted for defensive mindset - 'The coach's formation is shocking'

The pressure is mounting on Fernando Da Cruz as Kaizer Chiefs struggle to find consistency in the early stages of the Betway Premiership campaign.

After failing to hold onto a lead against Polokwane City, resulting in a 1-1 draw, the Soweto giants have now dropped points in three of their opening five domestic fixtures.

This inability to secure maximum points, including recent draws against Mamelodi Sundowns and Richards Bay, has turned the spotlight onto the tactical innovations introduced by the new technical team this season.

Da Cruz has consistently deployed a system featuring three central defenders and wing-backs, a move that has divided opinion among the Amakhosi faithful. While some view it as a modern approach to provide stability, others see it as a betrayal of the club's traditionally attacking identity.

Critics argue that the system is far too conservative for a club of such high stature.

Thabiso Malatsi, a former midfielder who understands the expectations at Naturena, did not hold back when assessing the current state of affairs under Da Cruz.

Speaking to KickOff about the tactical setup, he expressed his disbelief at the persistent use of a back five.

"The coach's formation is shocking. You can't, at a big team like Chiefs play with five defenders, it won't work. At a big club it's either 4-4-2 or 4-3-3, that's the style of Chiefs," Malatsi said.

Malatsi's criticism centres on the belief that a club with the history and resources of Chiefs should always look to dictate play rather than setting up to nullify the opposition.

He believes the current system restricts the natural flair of the players and contradicts the DNA of the Glamour Boys.

"This thing of five [or three at the back] does not work. And these youngsters are promising. Even the likes of [Lebohang] Maboe, [Siphesihle] Ndlovu have raised their hand. Ndlovu now is no longer just defensive, he can be offensive, he creates," Malatsi said.

Despite his harsh words for the formation, the former Chiefs man did offer some praise for the way Da Cruz has integrated younger talent into the first-team setup. He noted that the individual performances of certain players have been a silver lining, even if the collective structure remains flawed.

"The players are coming well but what I like about him [Da Cruz] is that he believes in these youngsters, it is just that our defence is poor," he concluded.



