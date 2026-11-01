Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz backs players after Soweto Derby defeat to Orlando Pirates - 'I am very proud of the players' performance'

Share Follow GOAL on Google

The Glamour Boys suffered a 2-1 defeat to arch-rivals Buccaneers, leaving the Amakhosi faithful with more questions about the team's progress. However, the French tactician has urged supporters to remain patient, insisting that steady work behind the scenes is key to getting the club back to where it belongs.

Advertisement

'We can’t change things overnight'

Kaizer Chiefs’ struggle for consistency remained the central theme of their campaign following Saturday's high-stakes encounter. The defeat against their arch-rivals meant Amakhosi were unable to build on the momentum generated by their impressive 3-0 victory over TS Galaxy in the Carling Knockout Cup earlier in the week. For Fernando Da Cruz, the inability to secure consecutive wins is a hurdle that can only be cleared with time and a dedicated approach on the training ground.

The coach addressed the ongoing concerns regarding the team's efficiency and the relative lack of top-flight experience within the current squad. He maintained an optimistic outlook, suggesting that these high-pressure matches serve as a vital learning curve for his developing side. Rather than focusing solely on the points dropped, the Frenchman highlighted the need for his players to internalise the lessons learned during the heat of a derby atmosphere.

“We must use these types of games to grow and reach the next step,” Da Cruz explained during his post-match assessment. “Players must understand that while we are playing well, we aren't doing everything right. We need to shift into second gear and improve now. We must continue to work, but it takes time. We can’t change things overnight, nor can we gain experience from one day to the next. It begins in training and builds over many matches, but we have to keep learning across competitions of varying intensity.”

A masterclass performance in defeat

Despite the scoreline favouring the Buccaneers, Da Cruz was adamant that his team showed flashes of brilliance that suggest a brighter future.

Advertisement Advertisement

The tactician praised his squad for their bravery on the ball and their ability to dictate the tempo against a well-drilled Pirates side.

Related Topics

“Yes, we lack experience, but I am very proud of the players' performance today,” the coach told IOL. “When you analyse the first half, it was a masterclass against a very good opponent. I want to congratulate the players once again. We controlled both the game and the ball.” By labelling the performance a masterclass, Da Cruz is clearly attempting to shield his players from the fallout of a derby loss while reinforcing the identity he wants the club to adopt.

Time to refine tactics for the Cup

Chiefs will now benefit from a brief hiatus in their domestic schedule.

Advertisement

The primary focus during this interval will be preparing for the Carling Knockout quarter-final clash at home to Siwelele.

The extra time on the grass will be spent addressing the lack of clinical finishing that has plagued the side in recent outings. As the squad prepares for the quarter-finals, the message remains one of gradual progression rather than immediate revolution. The coach is convinced that the foundations laid during the Soweto Derby will eventually support a more stable and successful era for one of South African football's most storied institutions.