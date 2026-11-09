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Fernando Da Cruz Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix
Sinolwetu Tompela
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Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz applauds super-sub Asanele Velebayi after Carling Knockout heroics - 'He offered us the qualification'

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Amakhosi head coach has heaped praise on the 23-year-old after the winger’s decisive impact in the Knockout Cup. The substitute proved to be the difference-maker as the Soweto giants secured their place in the next round with a hard-fought victory.

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'He works a lot at training'

Kaizer Chiefs secured their passage into the semi-finals of the Carling Knockout Cup following a dramatic 2-1 turnaround against Siwelele.

Before the late heroics, Chiefs had to battle back from a goal down. Wandile Duba provided the initial spark for the comeback, converting a crucial penalty.

The head coach was understandably delighted with the contribution of his match-winner, highlighting the professionalism shown by the player during his time away from the starting XI. He noted that such contributions are essential for a squad aiming to compete for major silverware during the current domestic campaign.

“I’m very happy for Velebayi, because he works a lot at training,” Da Cruz said, on SuperSport TV. “He didn’t get a lot of minutes for the moment but most important is when you come in to help the team and today he offered us the qualification.”

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Squad management & injury concerns

Beyond the individual brilliance of Velebayi, the tactical shifts made by Da Cruz were driven by the need to protect his key assets. Goalscorer Duba was withdrawn during the second half, a move that the coach later confirmed was a precautionary measure rather than a reflection of the player's performance on the night.

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Duba has been a regular fixture in the Amakhosi lineup recently, and the physical demands of a congested fixture list appear to be catching up with the young forward.

“He started some cramps, so we needed a fresh player in our frontline,” Da Cruz added. “We needed to manage him, he played the last two games almost completely, and we need to manage our squad,” the coach noted.

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The victory keeps the pressure off the technical team as Chiefs continue their pursuit of a trophy.

Written bySinolwetu Tompela

Assistant Editor

Biography:

I studied Journalism and Media Studies at Damelin and have always known I was a storyteller. I started as a sports presenter at Kumkani FM before moving into digital media, writing for Front Runner and later managing social media for GritSports, contributing content creation for Netball South Africa - I combine a love of sports with the power of digital storytelling to bring stories to life.

My Football Story:

While I never played football, I’ve managed to find my place on the pitch through words—capturing the highs, lows, and drama of the game.

Favourite Football Memory:

Watching my first Soweto derby in 2014 live - coming from East London, I had never felt an atmosphere like that. That day, I knew I wanted to be part of this world for as long as I could.

Areas of Expertise:

South African football (Premier Soccer League, Hollywoodbets Super League)

Social Media (Sports content creation)

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